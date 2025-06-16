Jimmy Kimmel attends anti-Trump 'No Kings' protest amid nationwide demonstrations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel attended a "No Kings" protest with his parents over the weekend to oppose President Donald Trump's policies.

"A huge, inspiring and yes - peaceful - turnout in the South Bay. I met many people who love this country and still believe it to be a force for good. I am grateful to see so many Americans take action to stand up for our friends and neighbors, most of all, my parents. I know how fortunate I am to have been born into a family that taught me to care about others and that the most important words ever spoken are ‘Love one another.’ It really is as simple as that," Kimmel posted on Instagram.

The liberal late-night host posted a photo of a shirt that he wore for the protest as well, which read "Make America Good Again," and told his followers, "See you out there."

"No Kings" protests occurred across the country over the weekend to oppose the president in what organizers described as a "day of defiance" against Trump and his allies. The protests occurred as a military parade was held in Washington, D.C., to honor the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

GOVERNORS WARN ANTI-TRUMP 'NO KINGS' PROTESTERS AGAINST BECOMING VIOLENT: 'YOU'RE GOING TO GET ARRESTED'

The late-night host has spoken out against Trump's decision to send the National Guard to Los Angeles to help quell riots that occurred in the wake of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions in the city.

"Los Angelenos gathered to demonstrate and, with very few exceptions, peacefully demonstrate to voice their opposition to this disgusting and unnecessary abuse of power instigated by our mentally ill president, who is dead-set on exacerbating this, who actually wants conflict, who is intentionally inflaming and lying to make it seem like there’s a war going on," Kimmel said on Wednesday.

Other liberal celebrities to attend the protests included Glenn Close, Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, and Natasha Rothwell.

ANTI-TRUMP MILITARY PARADE DEMONSTRATIONS PUT MAJOR CITIES ACROSS AMERICA ON HIGH ALERT

Ruffalo spoke to MSNBC about his attendance at the New York protests on Saturday and called Trump a "dictator."

"We see a president who has made himself a king and dictator, and we don’t see an opposition that’s powerful enough to stand up against the trampling of our rights and the trampling of the Constitution that’s happening every single day, with executive orders, with the refusal to obey court orders, kidnapping of immigrants, people who are here legally, people whose children are being taken from them. We’re disgusted and we’re scared, and we know the only way to fight this now is for people to come together," Ruffalo said.

Close posted about her attendance on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's not about screaming slogans. It's not about spitting hatred. It's the calm, unified PRESENCE of MILLIONS of Americans who refuse to let our beloved, magnificent country be sold out to the wannabe KING/OLIGARCH and his RUTHLESS, cruel, scheming puppeteers," she wrote.