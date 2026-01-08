Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Jimmy Kimmel displays t-shirt with Minneapolis mayor's call for ICE to 'get the f--- out' of city

Kimmel told ICE to leave all the cities it's operating in

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
close
Jimmy Kimmel backs mayor's profanity-laced attack on ICE agents in Minneapolis Video

Jimmy Kimmel backs mayor's profanity-laced attack on ICE agents in Minneapolis

On Thursday, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel backed Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey's profanity-laced response to the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an ICE agent on Wednesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel backed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's profanity-laced tirade against ICE after a woman was shot and killed by one of the agency's officers on Wednesday.

During Wednesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," he voiced his support for the Democratic mayor's response to the shooting and held up a shirt referencing the mayor's call for ICE to "get the f--- out" of Minneapolis.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot on Wednesday during an ICE operation in south Minneapolis Wednesday. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), agents were attempting to make arrests when Good tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting a federal agent to fire in self-defense.

DEMOCRATS LOOK AT DEFUNDING ICE, IMPEACHING NOEM AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel holding a shirt that reads, "GET THE F**K OUT OF MPLS." (Screenshot/ABC)

Hours after the shooting, Frey spoke at a press conference, where he told ICE to leave the city and called the DHS statement that the shooting happened in self-defense "garbage."

Kimmel played a clip from the mayor’s address that ended with Frey’s message to ICE, prompting thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.

WALZ PREPARES NATIONAL GUARD AFTER WOMAN KILLED IN ICE OPERATION: 'NEVER BEEN AT WAR' WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Holding the shirt, Kimmel said, "To ICE, get the f--- out of Minneapolis. Get the f--- out of all these cities."

Law enforcement officers work the scene of a shooting involving federal law enforcement agents, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Baker)

Law enforcement officers work the scene of a shooting involving an ICE agent, Wednesday, in Minneapolis. (Tom Baker/AP Photo)

Earlier in the show, Kimmel slammed ICE for carrying out their mission "under the guise of protecting us," before lambasting President Donald Trump's response to the shooting.

"And of course, our president weighed in with compassion," he quipped before reading Trump's response to the audience.

In a Wednesday Truth Social post, Trump said that Good "violently, willfully, and viciously ran over" the ICE agent who "seems to have shot her in self defense."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Reacting to Trump's statement, Kimmel weighed in on how he felt the shooting transpired.

"Now, I saw this video. It didn’t look anybody got run over to me," he told the audience. "It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her. That’ll be for the court to decide."

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on June 16, 2025. (Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content)

During a press conference on Thursday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that Good was "using a vehicle to try to kill an officer and his colleagues," and called her actions an "act of domestic terrorism."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Close modal

Continue