'No Kings' calls itself leaderless but its own internal documents tell a very different story

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"No Kings," a decentralized protest movement that crystallized in opposition to President Donald Trump's second term, will hold thousands of events on Saturday morning, according to Sarah Parker, an organizer for one of the events in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The protests mark the most recent development for the amorphous group, which has prompted similar events in the past.

"Tomorrow we’re going to have over 3,500 events across the country," Parker said. "I think it’s important to be out in the streets at this moment in time to save our country. The events will be overwhelmingly peaceful and there are going to be millions of Americans from different affiliations, different ages and different ethnic backgrounds coming together to be in community."

Parker did not describe how "No Kings" works with local figures to organize events but said the protests aim to build on local displeasure with the administration.

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"I think this is organic. This is a people-powered movement. We have different local hosts that are volunteers who have stepped up to host an event in their areas, even in rural areas. We have hundreds of events in rural and deep-red states," Parker said.

Unlike other organized organizations, "No Kings" is not a non-profit, a business, or a formal organization, making its structure a mystery. Because of its lack of centralization, it has little to no financial reporting requirements and no easily identifiable leadership.

"No Kings" first burst onto the scene through "No Kings Day" in June 2025, an event that, in the words of their website, inspired "a nationwide uprising 14 times larger than both of Trump’s inaugurations combined."

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Almost a year later, the protests scheduled for Saturday hope to continue their opposition, touting opposition to Trump’s recent actions in Iran and debates over immigration enforcement.

"Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink," their website’s description reads.

Despite Parker’s framing of a decentralized movement, No Kings provides a highly-structured document for organizers titled "March 28 Toolkit," instructing viewers on how to recruit their own speakers, delegate roles, register their event and use No Kings branded media materials. It also lays out best practices for logistics as well as how to avoid permitting and insurance requirements for event-holders.

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Notably, the document also includes a "host hotline," providing a number with a Maryland area code.

A map of events scheduled for Saturday shows organizational activity in the vast majority of urban centers across the country. Parker said that no one center will play a lead role, but that Minneapolis will act as a "flagship."

Parker isn’t affiliated with No Kings directly. Instead, she described herself as a part of 50501 — another decentralized organization that partners with No Kings. She did not describe the nature of the partnership or how they interacted amid their similarly decentralized structures.

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Asked what 50501 meant, Parker said the name originally stood for "50 states, 50 capitols, one day."

It, too, is not registered as a non-profit or as a business.

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When asked who should be listening to No Kings’ messaging, Parker said she believes its lawmakers that should pay attention.

"I think it's for any elected official that is not listening to their constituents again. It should be a message for any, any elected officials, regardless of their political affiliation," Parker said.