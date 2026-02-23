Expand / Collapse search
Kid Rock, RFK Jr. zero in on ultra-processed ‘poison,’ call on Americans to put 'politics aside’ for health

Duo says viral workout video meant to spark national health reset on 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Kid Rock, RFK Jr. push to ‘Make America Healthy Again’ Video

Kid Rock, RFK Jr. push to ‘Make America Healthy Again’

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock discuss the ‘Make American Healthy Again’ agenda after a viral video of the two working out together on ‘One Nation.’ 

A fitness video featuring Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and musician Kid Rock has gone viral, with both saying it was meant to encourage Americans to adopt healthier habits.

"This is one we definitely wanted to go viral," Kid Rock told Fox News on Sunday.

"I actually shot one before this, and I wanted to put it out just for people who enjoy what I do, the fans, because, like myself, I needed this message [to] hit hard about five years ago, and I know they could use it as well."

Kennedy echoed that message as the duo appeared on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade," saying the video was designed to amplify the growing "Make America Healthy Again" movement — or "MAHA" — focused on fitness and improving Americans’ diets.

PAUL ‘TRIPLE H’ LEVESQUE: I WENT FROM 130 POUNDS TO A WORLD CHAMP. WE ALL MUST GET FIT

Kid Rock and RFK, Jr. in a split image template

Musician Kid Rock, left, introduces Vice President JD Vance to speak to members of the U.S. military on Nov. 26, 2025, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, speaks during an event to celebrate the implementation of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans at HHS headquarters on Feb. 11 in Washington. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"We met about 10 years ago," Kennedy said. "And recently, Kid Rock made the decision to change his… famously dissolute lifestyle and start eating good food and exercising and maybe live a couple of years longer of an enriching and fulfilling life, and he invited me down to see his training regimen."

Kennedy said the two spent several hours working out and discussing a broader cultural reset that urges Americans to move more and cut back on ultra-processed foods.

The HHS secretary, who has repeatedly criticized the American diet, doubled down during the interview, arguing that roughly "70% of the food that we eat is ultra-processed" and calling many products on store shelves "food-like substances."

WHOLE MILK MAKES A COMEBACK IN NEW MAHA CHILDREN'S HEALTH STRATEGY

Man's hands reaching for unhealthy, processed snacks including chips, fries, packaged desserts, burgers and gummy candies.

Kid Rock and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned against eating ultra-processed foods, with Kennedy calling them "poison." (iStock)

"It’s not really food. It’s just poison," he said, adding that the administration is taking steps to reverse a decades-long decline in the nation’s health through changes to federally funded school lunches and reforms aimed at improving the quality of meals served to members of the military.

Kid Rock said the message behind the video is one he believes Americans of all political leanings can rally around.

Excess of ultra-processed foods is a ‘public health crisis,’ senior MAHA advisor says Video

"If there’s one thing we could all come together with in this country, it should be food and being healthy," he said. 

"God, food and health… I think we should all put our politics aside and agree on those things."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

