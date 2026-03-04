Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

British-Iranian actress asks 'where are the college campuses' protesting the Iranian regime

'Rings of Power' actress Nazanin Boniadi says there hasn't been outrage from left-wing protesters over Iran's retaliation strikes

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
British-Iranian actress asks where is the outrage over Iran's human rights violations Video

British-Iranian actress asks where is the outrage over Iran's human rights violations

British-Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi criticized progressive activists for ignoring how Iran has been oppressing its citizens prior to the recent war.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

British-Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi called out progressive activists for their lack of outrage over the regime's human rights violations before President Donald Trump conducted military strikes against the nation.

The "Rings of Power" actress appeared on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" Wednesday to discuss the ongoing war against Iran and concerns over the vacuum of leadership in the nation after the U.S. eliminated its leaders.

She agreed with concerns that an ISIS-level threat could take over the country but noted that several human rights activists and organizations did not acknowledge civilian deaths until after the U.S. targeted Iran.

Actor Nazanin Boniadi

Actor Nazanin Boniadi has spoken out in support of Iranian protesters for years. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

"For people who care about international law as I do, I'm getting plenty of messages from colleagues in entertainment and saying, ‘I’m so sorry in this moment, what's happening to your people.' Thank you, but where were you a few weeks ago, when tens of thousands of Iranians were being killed by their own regime?" Boniadi said. "This is a regime that has been violating international law for decades."

Tapper remarked that he also hadn't "really heard a ton" from international progressive activists regarding Iran's human rights violations, even after the nation launched hundreds of missile and drone strikes against other Muslim-majority countries in retaliation.

"I mean, if any other country did that, I think there'd be a huge hue and cry and huge marches in the streets. Iran does it, and there really isn't that result in the progressive community. What do you make of that?" Tapper asked.

EXILED IRANIAN CROWN PRINCE SAYS US STRIKES MARK 'BEGINNING OF THE VERY END' FOR REGIME

Anti-Iran regime protest

The U.S. launched a series of military attacks against Iran last week. (Francesco Militello Mirto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Look, in 1979, progressives world over, including in Iran, were all too willing to sacrifice women‘s rights, LGBTQ+ rights and every other basic human rights at the altar of anti-imperialism. Are we going to do the same in this moment? Are we really caring more about whose hands are on the trigger, or are we going to care about human lives, civilian lives?" Boniadi answered.

"This is a regime that has violated human rights," she continued. "International law has wreaked havoc on the region, domestic oppression, transnational repression, hostage diplomacy, destabilizing the region. And now, it's killing fellow Muslims in neighboring countries. Where is your outrage? Where are the college campuses?"

Boniadi, whose family fled Tehran for England following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has been a longtime supporter of Iranian protesters and has previously used her career to highlight atrocities conducted by the Iranian regime.

PETE HEGSETH CRITICIZES 'FAKE NEWS' COVERAGE OF IRAN STRIKES, SAYS ONLY TRAGEDIES MAKE FRONT PAGE

Woman protesting the Iranian regime

Both Boniadi and CNN host Jake Tapper remarked on the silence regarding Iran's retaliation strikes against nations in the Middle East. (Luis Soto/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

During the Academy Women's Luncheon in 2022, she appealed to several Oscar-winning Hollywood figures to show support for female protesters in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old after she was arrested for wearing her hijab too loosely.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We owe it to our counterparts in Iran to stand with them as they fight for their most basic human rights," Boniadi said.

Related Article

Khamenei is dead — and Iranians dare to hope for freedom again after decades of tyranny
Khamenei is dead — and Iranians dare to hope for freedom again after decades of tyranny

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue