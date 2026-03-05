Jasmine Crockett faces criticism from Black Democrats after losing Texas Senate primary race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, faced criticism from members of her own party on Wednesday following her loss in the Senate primary, including one who said the progressive firebrand ran an "f---ing terrible" campaign.

"People who don’t understand politics will be upset because Jasmine was their hero," said Democratic Texas state Rep. Jolanda Jones. "But for people who understand politics, [Crockett] literally had no ground game."

Texas state Rep. James Talarico defeated Crockett in the state's Senate primary on Tuesday, as Democrats work to elect a Democratic senator in the red state for the first time since 1988.

Jones continued, "This L is on her."

"She ran a f----ing terrible campaign that many will question if she’s running a campaign at all," a Black national Democratic operative told Politico, remaining anonymous.

Crockett's former deputy campaign manager, Karrol Rimal, told the outlet the criticism was coming from "Monday morning quarterbacks," and cited voter suppression, much like Crockett did on Tuesday.

"This was the most expensive Democratic primary ever in Texas with the overwhelming majority of those dollars being spent on attacks against the Congresswoman," Rimal told Politico. "Despite being outspent, she held our own and excited an untapped base of support for Democrats with record numbers of first time primary voters. There was also the intentional voter suppression of voters in Dallas and Williamson counties. That can not be ignored."

Crockett faced criticism from Democrats after announcing her bid as well, specifically about her ability to win a general election in a red state.

House Democrats voiced concerns over her candidacy in December remarks to Axios, doubting that she would win a state-wide race.

"In many ways, she has been and has felt like a woman on an island," Stefanie Brown James, co-founder of the Collective PAC, told the outlet.

"Even though she has substance, not everybody likes her style," James continued. "And I think that sometimes her style is one that is not appealing, especially to the old guard Democrats, whose fighting style is antiquated and outdated."

Crockett's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.