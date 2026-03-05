Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Jasmine Crockett faces criticism from Black Democrats after losing Texas Senate primary race

Texas congresswoman lost Democratic Senate primary to James Talarico on Tuesday

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Rising Democratic star James Talarico tops progressive firebrand Jasmine Crockett in Senate primary in Texas Video

Rising Democratic star James Talarico tops progressive firebrand Jasmine Crockett in Senate primary in Texas

State Rep. James Talarico of Texas, in a not-quite victory speech, says ‘our campaign is shocking the nation.’ Hours later, the AP reported Talarico topped Rep. Jasmine Crockett to secure the nomination

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, faced criticism from members of her own party on Wednesday following her loss in the Senate primary, including one who said the progressive firebrand ran an "f---ing terrible" campaign.

"People who don’t understand politics will be upset because Jasmine was their hero," said Democratic Texas state Rep. Jolanda Jones. "But for people who understand politics, [Crockett] literally had no ground game."

Texas state Rep. James Talarico defeated Crockett in the state's Senate primary on Tuesday, as Democrats work to elect a Democratic senator in the red state for the first time since 1988.

Jones continued, "This L is on her."

Rep. Crockett

Representative Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate, during a debate at the 2026 Texas AFL-CIO COPE Convention in Georgetown, Texas, on Jan. 24, 2026.  (Bob Daemmrich/The Texas Tribune/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"She ran a f----ing terrible campaign that many will question if she’s running a campaign at all," a Black national Democratic operative told Politico, remaining anonymous.

Crockett's former deputy campaign manager, Karrol Rimal, told the outlet the criticism was coming from "Monday morning quarterbacks," and cited voter suppression, much like Crockett did on Tuesday.

"This was the most expensive Democratic primary ever in Texas with the overwhelming majority of those dollars being spent on attacks against the Congresswoman," Rimal told Politico. "Despite being outspent, she held our own and excited an untapped base of support for Democrats with record numbers of first time primary voters. There was also the intentional voter suppression of voters in Dallas and Williamson counties. That can not be ignored."

TEXAS DEM SENATE PRIMARY FRACTURES OVER RACE RHETORIC AS ‘MEDIOCRE’ JAB, ‘OPPRESSOR’ REMARKS IGNITE BACKLASH

James Talarico speaking at a primary election watch party in Austin, Texas.

Texas state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks at a primary election watch party Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

Crockett faced criticism from Democrats after announcing her bid as well, specifically about her ability to win a general election in a red state.

House Democrats voiced concerns over her candidacy in December remarks to Axios, doubting that she would win a state-wide race.

"In many ways, she has been and has felt like a woman on an island," Stefanie Brown James, co-founder of the Collective PAC, told the outlet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

'We're not going to have election results tonight': Crockett suggests GOP rigged election Video

"Even though she has substance, not everybody likes her style," James continued. "And I think that sometimes her style is one that is not appealing, especially to the old guard Democrats, whose fighting style is antiquated and outdated."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Crockett's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Related Article

Jasmine Crockett mocked for alleging GOP rigged Democratic Senate primary, claiming 'cheating' occurred
Jasmine Crockett mocked for alleging GOP rigged Democratic Senate primary, claiming 'cheating' occurred

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue