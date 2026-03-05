Expert warns radical Islamist networks could shift West after Iran regime shakeup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radical Islamist networks pushed out of the Middle East amid Operation Epic Fury could soon attempt to regroup in the West, Hudson Institute research fellow Ayaan Hirsi Ali warned Thursday.

"You have to ask yourself, where are these people going to go? Where will the Islamists, the people who run the Houthis, the people that run Hezbollah, the people that benefited from the Islamist regime of Iran, where will they go? They will try and come to the West," she told "Fox & Friends."

"They'll try to come to America. They'll come to Europe."

"In America, we have an administration that has closed the borders. Thank you, Donald Trump, for that, and I think as we get into the next phase of this, we're going to start to look at networks all across the United States of America of subversion through Islamists, whether it's the Muslim Brotherhood or the Shia branches of that."

Ali issued a stark warning to European leaders, arguing that liberal open-border policies have created prime conditions for radical Islamists to gain influence and possess "enormous clout" politically and financially.

She warned that Europe in particular faces what she called a growing "red-green alliance," an informal alignment between far-left political movements and Islamist groups that she argues share overlapping anti-Western goals.

"That is what I call the red-green alliance, where the red are the communists, the Marxists, the far leftists, and the greens are the Islamist movements," she explained.

Ali's comments come as joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes continue pummeling Iranian military infrastructure and eliminating key regime leaders.

The campaign has intensified pressure on Tehran, raising questions about the fate of the Islamic regime.

U.S. and allied forces have carried out extensive air and missile strikes on Iranian military and command targets in an effort to degrade Tehran’s capabilities, including its ballistic missile sites and nuclear enrichment facilities.

The operation follows stalled diplomatic efforts and aims to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear and military ambitions. Iranian forces have launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks on U.S. and allied positions across the Middle East.