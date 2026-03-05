Expand / Collapse search
Expert warns radical Islamist networks could shift West after Iran regime shakeup

Hudson Institute's Ayaan Hirsi Ali says radical networks will try to regroup in U.S., Europe following Operation Epic Fury

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Ayaan Hirsi Ali warns radical Islamist networks threaten the West Video

Ayaan Hirsi Ali warns radical Islamist networks threaten the West

Hoover Institute research fellow Ayaan Hirsi Ali warns that radical Islamist networks, driven out of the Middle East, are migrating to the West and posing a significant threat.

Radical Islamist networks pushed out of the Middle East amid Operation Epic Fury could soon attempt to regroup in the West, Hudson Institute research fellow Ayaan Hirsi Ali warned Thursday.

"You have to ask yourself, where are these people going to go? Where will the Islamists, the people who run the Houthis, the people that run Hezbollah, the people that benefited from the Islamist regime of Iran, where will they go? They will try and come to the West," she told "Fox & Friends."

"They'll try to come to America. They'll come to Europe."

"In America, we have an administration that has closed the borders. Thank you, Donald Trump, for that, and I think as we get into the next phase of this, we're going to start to look at networks all across the United States of America of subversion through Islamists, whether it's the Muslim Brotherhood or the Shia branches of that."

Ayaan Hirsi Ali in Germany

Author Ayaan Hirsi Ali attends a book presentation on April 20, 2015, in Berlin, Germany.  (Christian Marquardt/Getty Images)

Ali issued a stark warning to European leaders, arguing that liberal open-border policies have created prime conditions for radical Islamists to gain influence and possess "enormous clout" politically and financially.

She warned that Europe in particular faces what she called a growing "red-green alliance," an informal alignment between far-left political movements and Islamist groups that she argues share overlapping anti-Western goals.

"That is what I call the red-green alliance, where the red are the communists, the Marxists, the far leftists, and the greens are the Islamist movements," she explained.

ENEMY WITHIN: COUNTERTERRORISM EXPERTS FEAR SLEEPER CELLS COULD BE POISED INSIDE US

Thick smoke billows over buildings in Tehran following Israeli airstrikes.

Smoke rises over the city after the Israeli army launched a second wave of airstrikes on Iran in Tehran on Feb. 28, 2026. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ali's comments come as joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes continue pummeling Iranian military infrastructure and eliminating key regime leaders.

The campaign has intensified pressure on Tehran, raising questions about the fate of the Islamic regime.

Moj Mahdara on Iran's future leadership: 'Anything less than regime change is a failure' Video

U.S. and allied forces have carried out extensive air and missile strikes on Iranian military and command targets in an effort to degrade Tehran’s capabilities, including its ballistic missile sites and nuclear enrichment facilities. 

The operation follows stalled diplomatic efforts and aims to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear and military ambitions. Iranian forces have launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks on U.S. and allied positions across the Middle East.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

