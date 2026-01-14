Expand / Collapse search
PAUL ‘TRIPLE H’ LEVESQUE: I went from 130 pounds to a world champ. We all must get fit

WWE star reveals how Trump tapped him to revive Presidential Fitness Test as childhood obesity rates hit alarming 270% increase

By Paul Levesque Fox News
The Presidential Fitness Test will help 'motivate kids,' says WWE's 'Triple H' Video

The Presidential Fitness Test will help 'motivate kids,' says WWE's 'Triple H'

WWE CCO Paul 'Triple H' Levesque discusses President Donald Trump reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test and explains why he believes physical well-being is so important on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

At 14, I was about six feet tall, pimple-faced and 130 pounds soaking wet. I remember because that was the year I joined a gym. It was on Daniel Webster Highway, not far from my house in Nashua, N.H., and my mother said she’d drive me as long as I kept up my grades.  

I’ll never forget the sounds that greeted me as I walked through the door: the clank of the weights, plates being loaded onto the machines, the grunts that came with each rep. I remember thinking: powerful stuff is happening here. In fact, it was more than that. It was transformative. I couldn’t do a single pull-up when I started. Fortunately, some of the older guys encouraged me, giving me tips on everything from technique to nutrition. Suddenly, I was hooked. The gym helped me think of myself in a different way. It allowed me envision what I wanted to be. For me, working out illuminated a destination.  

Paul "Triple H" Levesque addresses the crowd during Wrestlepalooza on September 20, 2025.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque addresses the crowd during Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

Now I’m not suggesting that you become a WWE Superstar or even an athlete. You do you. Just understand that a fitness regimen — doesn’t have to be clanking weights in a gym — will help you get there. And I’m imploring you, and your kids, to start right now. It will make you all better, sharper, healthier.  

This year will mark the 70th anniversary of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Now, President Donald Trump is revitalizing the council and reviving a core tenet, the Presidential Fitness Test. We will work with schools and communities across the country to encourage Americans of every generation to be healthier, stronger and more active in their daily lives.

Triple H at WrestleMania 40

Paul "Triple H" Levesque looks on during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6, 2024, in Philadelphia, Penn. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Here's the deal: our health has dramatically declined over the past few decades. Americans are increasingly sedentary and lacking nutritious diets. Our children, in particular, are facing a crisis. Rates of chronic disease and poor nutrition are through the roof. Childhood diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate. One in five American kids are obese — a 270% increase from 50 years ago — and obese children are five times more likely to remain overweight in adulthood.  

Bottom line: We’re allowing our kids to eat super-sized portions of ultra-processed food, and spend too much time on their butts, looking at screens. Kids don’t play outside anymore. Schools rarely instill the lifestyle practices to live healthy lives — exercise, proper nutrition and the inclination to challenge oneself. 

John Cena and Triple H look at the sceen

John Cena and Triple H look on during Saturday Night's Main Event at Capital One Arena on December 13, 2025, in Washington D.C. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

We can’t continue this way. 

It’s why those of us at the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition are so committed to reversing this calamity and revolutionizing Americans’ health and fitness, especially for the next generation.

It's vital to take care of ourselves physically. But it’s even more crucial to set an example. Kids don’t just listen, they observe. The good news is, it’s not that complicated. You don’t have to spend hours pumping iron or start training for a marathon. 

Just a daily 15-minute walk significantly reduces one’s risk of early mortality. So, get outside, move, begin pushing yourself. Start small, progress gradually — as long as you keep showing up. Remember: It’s not just about you. It’s about your kids.   

Physical fitness is a lot more than being strong, fast, or playing varsity sports. Actually, I’m not writing this for those who already think of themselves as athletes so much as those who don’t. I’d tell them the same thing I told my own daughters when they said something was hard.

The reward is on the other side of difficult.  

It doesn’t matter if you can’t do a single pullup, pushup or sit-up. It matters if you try. If you keep trying, you will. Working out will give you discipline. Discipline will give you confidence. It will open up a door to the possible. That’s what this is really about. 

A physical fitness regimen changes you as a person. It changes the trajectory of your life. So, I’m asking, on behalf of the president: are you ready? 

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is the vice-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, a WWE Hall of Famer and WWE chief content officer.

