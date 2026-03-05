Miller says Trump 'unleashed' military from 'woke Pentagon' constraints after years of political correctness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deputy White House Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller said President Donald Trump has "unleashed" the full strength of the U.S. military, arguing that recent strikes signal a return to what he described as "America First" leadership on the world stage.

"What you're seeing right now is a military under President Trump's leadership that's not fighting politically correct, that isn't fighting with its hands tied behind its back," Miller said Wednesday on "Hannity."

"One of the reasons I fear, Sean, that some people in this country lost faith in the military and the capacity to use that military to defend us is because we had a woke Pentagon, because we had a military who, at the very highest levels, not the warfighters, was forced to fight a less-than-full fight."

Miller insisted the Trump administration has allowed the military to "[unleash] all of its lethal prowess" and to "go out and seek, destroy and kill the enemy," something he believes has been largely absent from recent administrations.

"[That's] what militaries are for," he said.

Miller's comments come as tensions in the Middle East intensify following a series of U.S.-Israeli strikes targeting Iranian leaders and military infrastructure.

The decision to strike has drawn sharp criticism on Capitol Hill, where some lawmakers argue the president should have sought congressional authorization before launching direct military action. Others, including some Republicans aligned with the party's more isolationist wing, have questioned whether deeper U.S. involvement risks entangling the country in another prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

Miller, however, pushed back against such critiques, arguing that "America First" does not equate to isolationism.

"America First means America will be the greatest, most unquestioned, unmatched power in the world, and it means we will defend American lives, and yes, we will avenge American blood," he said.

"Iran has waged war against the American people, this regime, for 47 years. They took our embassy hostage, they bombed our Marines in Beirut, they kidnapped, tortured and murdered the CIA station chief. They have maimed and wounded and attacked thousands of American troops. All of that American blood spilled by this regime, and President Trump for years has said we will not allow a regime that sheds the blood of our citizens, that menaces our people, that spreads terrorism around the world, that trains proxy armies… [to have missiles or nuclear weapons]."