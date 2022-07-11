Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Kayleigh McEnany goes after the media for 'enabling' protests against Supreme Court justices

She says the press has let Biden get away with not condemning the protests himself

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Will Pete Buttigieg give his address to protesters?: McEnany Video

Will Pete Buttigieg give his address to protesters?: McEnany

Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany questioned if public officials in the Biden administration who welcome protests against the Justices, would be fine with their addresses being released on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined "Hannity" on Monday to discuss the protests outside the homes of Justices and Brett Kavanaugh being forced to leave a restaurant in D.C. after protesters showed up outside.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary said oh, well, this is democracy. Oh, it’s democracy, Karine? Well pass along your address please. I’m sure you would willingly do that, so people could protest at your home. Pete Buttigieg, you referenced him, he said people are upset, okay, I’m sure you would love it if people were doing this at your home. Meanwhile, what happened at Kavanaugh’s home was not a protest, it was an assassin who came to his home. The only reason this is allowed because it’s enabled by the media. 

AOC RIPPED TO SHREDS FOR MOCKING KAVANAUGH GETTING HARASSED OUT OF D.C. RESTAURANT: ‘DISGUSTING’ 

Today, I googled Biden condemning Kavanaugh assassination attempt, just to see if I missed something over the weekend, if he condemned it. Well the headline from Reuters was this: Biden condemns actions of man who threatened Justice Kavanaugh. Oh, that's new, when did this happen? That was a headline from June 8th and when you read the actual words of the article, it says that his press secretary condemned it though the headline says Biden did it. I’ll tell you this, any time Trump did not specifically denounce something prior to my press briefing, it was not enough to have my word, President Trump would always follow, but that was not enough. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The headline for Reuters would have read ‘President Trump refuses to denounce the assassination attempt’ because it was insufficient if his press secretary spoke on his behalf. These are the different rules of the game and the press enables the kind of violence that we are seeing when they enable the president who will not condemn it.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: 

Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.