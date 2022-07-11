Kayleigh McEnany goes after the media for 'enabling' protests against Supreme Court justices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined "Hannity" on Monday to discuss the protests outside the homes of Justices and Brett Kavanaugh being forced to leave a restaurant in D.C. after protesters showed up outside.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary said oh, well, this is democracy. Oh, it’s democracy, Karine? Well pass along your address please. I’m sure you would willingly do that, so people could protest at your home. Pete Buttigieg, you referenced him, he said people are upset, okay, I’m sure you would love it if people were doing this at your home. Meanwhile, what happened at Kavanaugh’s home was not a protest, it was an assassin who came to his home. The only reason this is allowed because it’s enabled by the media.

AOC RIPPED TO SHREDS FOR MOCKING KAVANAUGH GETTING HARASSED OUT OF D.C. RESTAURANT: ‘DISGUSTING’

Today, I googled Biden condemning Kavanaugh assassination attempt, just to see if I missed something over the weekend, if he condemned it. Well the headline from Reuters was this: Biden condemns actions of man who threatened Justice Kavanaugh. Oh, that's new, when did this happen? That was a headline from June 8th and when you read the actual words of the article, it says that his press secretary condemned it though the headline says Biden did it. I’ll tell you this, any time Trump did not specifically denounce something prior to my press briefing, it was not enough to have my word, President Trump would always follow, but that was not enough.

The headline for Reuters would have read ‘President Trump refuses to denounce the assassination attempt’ because it was insufficient if his press secretary spoke on his behalf. These are the different rules of the game and the press enables the kind of violence that we are seeing when they enable the president who will not condemn it.

