AOC ripped to shreds for mocking Kavanaugh getting harassed out of D.C. restaurant: 'Disgusting'

On Friday, left-wing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., belittled Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after it was reported that he was chased out of a D.C. steakhouse by protesters angry over the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Though conservatives on Twitter blasted the lawmaker for her callous post, with The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh reminding her that she has demanded sympathy for feeling threatened during the January 6 riots when she allegedly wasn’t in the Capitol building at the time.

Others alleged her tweet spread "disinformation."

Politico reported on the incident, stating that Kavanaugh fled Morton’s in D.C. on Wednesday night due to the presence of protestors. "Protesters soon showed up out front, called the manager to tell him to kick Kavanaugh out and later tweeted that the justice was forced to exit through the rear of the restaurant," the outlet wrote.

A spokesperson for the restaurant decried the incident, stating, "Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner."

Along with other liberals on Twitter who seemed to revel in the harassment of Kavanaugh, Ocasio-Cortez rejected the Morton’s rep’s sentiment. In a Twitter thread, she made light of Kavanaugh’s treatment and implied he deserved it for ruling to undo the constitutional right to an abortion.

The Congresswoman began, "Poor guy. He left before his soufflé because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines. It’s all very unfair to him. The least they could do is let him eat cake."

She didn’t stop there, blasting people who believe that this recent treatment of the justice was "beyond the pale."

"I will never understand the pearl clutching over these protests. Republicans send people to protest me all the time, sometimes drunk and belligerent. Nobody cares about it unless it’s a Republican in a restaurant. Can someone please explain the obsession because I don’t get it."

The Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh pulled no punches with his response to the Congresswoman’s tweets. He asked, "Didn’t you cry about having a near death experience because people were trespassing in a building you weren’t even in?"

AOC faced criticism last year after she claimed she thought she was going to die during the January 6 Capitol riot. Critics pointed out she was in the House Cannon Office Building during the incident, not at the actual Capitol Building.

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch took a swipe at the Congresswoman, also pointing out that her claim about "ectopic pregnancy" was "disinformation."

Loesch tweeted, "Ectopic pregnancies aren’t denied treatment because they aren’t viable pregnancies as modern medicine can’t solve the problem of transplanting a fetus to the uterus. You’d do much better without this blatant disinformation."

Pro-life commentator and National Review author Alexandra DeSanctis Marr made a similar point in her response to Ocasio-Cortez. "Notwithstanding how disgusting the rest of your comment is: There’s no law anywhere in the country that prohibits care for ectopic pregnancy. Abortion is a procedure that directly and intentionally kills a living unborn child, something you seem determined to avoid defending," she tweeted.

American Greatness senior fellow Ned Ryun warned the Congresswoman about treating this harassment lightly, tweeting, "AOC and her like should be careful about what rules they want to play by."

"Stop using your huge platform to spout lies. There is NO law anywhere in ANY state that will criminalize ectopic pregnancies," tweeted Townhall.com web editor Rebecca Downs.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton torched AOC’s tweet, replying, "@AOC, a Marxist politician, supports illegal intimidation of Supreme Court justices because she is angry that states are once again able to protect the right to life of unborn human beings."