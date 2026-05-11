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Katie Porter fact-checked on the air after interview attacking Democratic rival over leaked video

Porter also warned Becerra could be implicated by those 'currently negotiating plea deals in Sacramento'

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Katie Porter fact checked after accusing Tom Steyer of leaking damaging video Video

Katie Porter fact checked after accusing Tom Steyer of leaking damaging video

Katie Porter accused Tom Steyer of leaking a damaging staff video and warned Democrats about backing Xavier Becerra in California’s governor race. Dana Bash ended the interview by noting CNN had no evidence supporting Porter’s claim.

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California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter was fact-checked Monday after she accused rival Tom Steyer of leaking a damaging video and warned that Xavier Becerra could pose a risk to Democrats in the state's jungle primary.

During an interview on CNN's "Inside Politics," Porter told host Dana Bash: "Well, given that Tom Steyer is the person who leaked the video with me and the staffer from five years ago, he pretty clearly wanted to be governor bad enough to knock me down to do it."

Bash closed the interview by saying CNN had not verified Porter’s claim about Steyer.

"I should note that we don’t have evidence that Steyer leaked that video of you," Bash said. "If you have it, please bring it."

KATIE PORTER CAUGHT ON VIDEO SCREAMING 'GET OUT OF MY F-----G SHOT!' AT STAFFER DURING 2021 CALL

Democratic candidates Antonio Villaraigosa, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Xavier Becerra and Republican candidates Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco standing on stage at a California gubernatorial debate

Katie Porter speaks during a CNN interview Monday in which she accused Democratic rivals Tom Steyer and Xavier Becerra of putting California Democrats at risk in the governor’s race. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Porter alleged Steyer’s campaign was behind the leak of a years-old video showing her berating a staffer, saying she had been told the footage came from the Department of Energy.

Steyer campaign spokesperson Sepi Esfahlani denied the accusation after the interview and told Fox News Digital that Porter is attempting to shift attention away from her own controversies.

"Tom has nothing to do with that video," Esfahlani said. "This is an attempt from Katie Porter to deflect from her past mistakes. Katie Porter only has one person to blame for her standing in the race, and it’s herself."

EX-BIDEN OFFICIAL STUNS PANEL BY SAYING SHE DOESN'T TRUST LEADING DEM CANDIDATE TO BE CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR

Dana Bash standing at the world premiere of Netflix's The Residence at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood

Dana Bash fact-checked Katie Porter after the former congresswoman alleged, without evidence, that Tom Steyer leaked a damaging video involving a former staffer. (Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Porter also used the interview to attack Becerra, the former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary and California attorney general, over an unresolved corruption probe involving his former campaign account.

"The simple fact is Secretary Becerra cannot promise Californians that he will not be named as a co-conspirator in this corruption charge," Porter said.

Bash pressed Porter on Becerra's denials, noting that he has said "multiple times" that he did nothing wrong. "Are you saying that you don’t believe that that’s true?" Bash asked.

Porter said the issue remained too uncertain for voters to ignore.

"I do not have the facts here, but the people who are currently negotiating plea deals in Sacramento do," she said. "And if they implicate him, I have zero doubt that he will be indicted."

Porter argued that California Democrats could not afford to nominate a candidate who might later be damaged by legal fallout.

"If he is, and the top two include him and Steve Hilton, we would wind up with a Republican governor," she added.

JON STEWART BLASTS CALIFORNIA DEMS, WARNING THEIR EIGHT CANDIDATES MAY SPLIT VOTE, LEAD TO GOP VICTORY

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter delivering remarks at a convention in San Francisco

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Becerra told Fox News Digital that Porter’s claims were false and said federal investigators already reviewed the matter.

"Katie Porter is grasping at straws," the spokesperson said. "The FBI looked into this and found no wrongdoing by Xavier Becerra."

Bash ended by offering Becerra a chance to respond.

"You said some pretty tough stuff about Xavier Becerra," Bash said. "If he wants to come back on the show, he is more than welcome to do that as well."

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Xavier Becerra at debate

Xavier Becerra speaks during CBS Television Stations' California Gubernatorial Debate on April 28, 2026, in Claremont, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for CBS Television Stations)

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California’s top-two system sends the two highest vote-getters to November regardless of party. With twice as many Democratic candidates as Republicans, Democrats risk a possible shutout in the jungle primary system.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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