Another Democrat exits California's crowded gubernatorial race weeks before the June 2 primary election

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Another Democrat has dropped out of California’s crowded gubernatorial race as the primary election approaches in roughly six weeks.

Former state Controller Betty Yee, of San Francisco, announced her withdrawal Monday after polling showed she had failed to break into the top tier of candidates, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Her exit comes just a week after embattled former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell also withdrew from the race amid multiple serious sexual misconduct allegations.

"Today I am announcing that my campaign for governor will be suspended," Yee said in a video announcement, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. "This campaign has always been about something much bigger than any one candidate. It’s about building a California where opportunity is real and owned, where government regains trust by being responsible and accountable, and where no one is left behind."

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Yee, who had been vying to become California’s first female governor as Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to leave office, consistently lagged in the polls, never rising above roughly 3% support among likely voters, according to local nonprofit outlet Cal Matters.

She attributed her inability to gain traction in part to fundraising challenges in a race known for its steep costs and heavy advertising demands.

"It was becoming clear that the donors were not going to be there. Even some of my former supporters just felt like they needed to move on," Yee said, according to The AP.

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During an emotional announcement, Yee thanked her supporters who stood by her throughout her two-year campaign, which emphasized her experience managing the state budget and highlighted her family’s middle-class immigrant background.

Before serving as state controller, where she audited government agencies and oversaw the allocation of state funds, Yee previously worked as a budget director under former Gov. Gray Davis before being elected to the State Board of Equalization.

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Yee’s exit leaves former Rep. Katie Porter as the primary woman in the race.

As the June 2 primary election approaches in what is expected to be one of the nation’s most closely watched state contests, other remaining key candidates include Democrats Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer, along with Republican frontrunners Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.