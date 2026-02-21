Bianco says ‘Democrat policy is indefensible’ as GOP candidates top California governor polling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Democrats are reportedly panicking over the possibility that the state’s jungle primary system could send two Republicans to the November ballot, a scenario Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told Fox News Digital is the result of "decades of complete Democrat failure."

The New York Post reported that Democratic lawmakers are privately warning a crowded and "uninspiring" field of candidates could split the vote in California’s top-two primary system, allowing Republicans to advance to the two-person runoff in a state long dominated by Democrats.

One Democratic state legislator described the situation as a "sh**show," while another criticized party leadership for doing little to consolidate the field, according to the Post. Under California’s system, only the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election.

Polling cited by the Post shows former Fox News host Steve Hilton leading with 17% support, followed by Bianco at 14%. Rep Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., also polled at 14%, with former Rep. Katie Porter at 12% and billionaire Tom Steyer at 9%.

The concern comes as Democrats gather this weekend in San Francisco for their state party convention, where candidates are expected to make their case to party activists ahead of the June primary.

Nancy Pelosi took to the stage as well as gubernatorial hopefuls Swalwell and Porter at Moscone Center.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa dismissed the possibility of two Republicans advancing.

"At the end of the day, everybody has a right to run," Villaraigosa told the Post. "The notion that two Republicans can win [the primary] is poppycock."

Bianco disputed that assessment.



"Yeah, so yes, I think it's a little bit odd that they're panicking about that, and they don't recognize that it's because of decades of complete Democrat failure," Bianco told Fox News Digital.

"It's not because of a lack of a Democrat candidate, it's the lack of a Democrat policy that they can show has helped California. The Democrat policy is indefensible in California."

Responding to Villaraigosa’s dismissal, Bianco pointed to polling trends.

"Obviously, polling contradicts that statement," he said. "Two Republicans have been ahead in the polls for the last six months."

Bianco said he believes voter sentiment is shifting more broadly.

"California is looking for change. They are looking for honesty, integrity, transparency, and leadership," he said. "And that is why they're looking at me to be their next governor."

The California Democratic Party did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.



It is still unclear which of the eight Democrat gubernatorial candidates will receive the party's official nomination leaving the convention this weekend.

