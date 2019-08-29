Karl Rove: DNC, Tom Perez playing catch-up to rivals at RNC going into 2020

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is playing catch-up against its rivals at the RNC, thanks to GOP leaders putting their party in a strong position ahead of 2020, according to Karl Rove.

As a result, President Trump and his campaign team are able to target swing voters in key states like Pennsylvania and Michigan while Democrats are still battling to find their nominee, Rove said Thursday on "The Daily Briefing."

"They have time, but I'm not sure they have the resources," Rove said of Democrats, adding the party appears more concerned with picking their favorite candidate to face Trump than getting swing voters on their side.

2020 HOPEFUL MICHAEL BENNET CRITICIZES DNC'S DEBATE CRITERIA WHILE ON STAGE WITH TOM PEREZ

"My sense is the Democrats are stuck where they are until their nominee gets selected," Rove continued. "[Tom] Perez has turned out to be a dismal fundraiser — I don't think they've paid off their debt from the 2018 elections — and Republicans have a significant war chest."

Perez, formerly Secretary of Labor under President Barack Obama, was elected DNC chair in February 2017.

Rove also pointed to a recent Daily Beast report, which quoted Ohio's Democratic Party boss as claiming that the organization was getting "carpet-bombed" by Republicans and the Trump political organization.

CLICK THE GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Donald Trump is in general election mode while we’re still in primary mode. We see it in Ohio. He’s absolutely carpet-bombing Ohio online. We’re doing our best to respond," Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper told the outlet. However, Pepper added he does not blame Perez specifically for the situation.

Rove said the report backs up his claims about the DNC and Democrats at this point in the 2020 race.