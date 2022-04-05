MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat.

On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.

Reid began by asking Vance whether Garland’s "inaction" has itself become a "threat to democracy."

Although Vance asserted that that Attorney General William Barr acted as a "handmaiden" to the Trump throughout his presidency, she also pushed back on Reid’s question and argued Garland is "committed to restoring" the Justice Department so that it operates "the way it’s supposed to work."

The MSNBC host responded that she wished the DOJ functioned as it did under the Obama administration, and insinuated that the department is often open and transparent with the American people regarding investigations into Democrats, such as Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, but not Republicans.

"It feels – I mean just to folks who are not professional prosecutors, not experienced in the DOJ, like there is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans," she said.

She then went on to say that "Trump is starting to look untouchable."

After reading a quote from Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wherein she claimed that Trump "violated the law," Reid wondered aloud if there was "anything" Trump or his inner circle could do to face prosecution.

"It doesn’t seem like there is. And I suspect, were he a Democrat, that would be different," Reid added.

In a recent article from the New York Times, it was revealed that President Biden had allegedly told his inner circle that he wanted Garland to act less like a "ponderous judge" and more like a "prosecutor" should he investigate Trump.