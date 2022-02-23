MSNBC's Joy Reid: Republicans want a 'White Christian autocracy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Joy Reid introduced another bizarre rant against the Republican Party when lambasting them on her show "The ReidOut."

Wednesday’s episode opened with another discussion on the increasingly likely Russian invasion of Ukraine, more specifically on the Republican response to it.

While claiming that GOP figures, including former President Donald Trump, openly supported Russia over the United States, Reid went as far as to claim that Republicans want a White Christian autocracy to rule without elections.

"I understand that they prefer autocracy. They want a White Christian autocracy in the United States. They believe that White Christians are sort of beleaguered and deserve to rule the United States without elections. Got it. But this is really, at this point, open," she said.

One of the guests, Julia Ioffe, agreed with Reid that Republicans appear to back Russian values.

"There is an ideological affinity there like you said. They see Russia as a White Christian conservative nation where there are only two genders and only one kind of sexuality," Ioffe said. "That is not an accurate picture of Russia, but they think that that is the kind of, you know, the White Christian autocracy we ought to be more like. And then on top of that, you have the kind of team sports nature of the American politics has taken on in recent days. That’s what I think is going on."

Reid has frequently attacked Republicans with outrageous accusations of being a racist death cult.

Her anger towards the Republicans’ criticism of President Biden’s response to Russia have mirrored other media pundits over the past few days. CNN’s Kasie Hunt accused Republicans of being "the enemy" for calling out Biden’s "weakness" in the world stage.

On Tuesday, Reid also made a similar comment on Twitter.

"’Politics ends at the water's edge’ used to be a thing. Now we have a fifth column literally inside one of our two major political parties and their legacy media, all led by a former president who sides with Russia's dictator over us, NATO and the West. What a time to be alive," Reid wrote.

