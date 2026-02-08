Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Government Shutdown

Fetterman expects DHS shutdown amid partisan funding feud, breaks with Democrats on voter ID

The Pennsylvania senator said he 'absolutely' expects a DHS shutdown during 'Sunday Morning Futures'

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Fetterman says he expects another government shutdown amid DHS funding battle Video

Fetterman says he expects another government shutdown amid DHS funding battle

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss a potential government shutdown over DHS funding as Democrats contend with the GOP over ICE regulations and more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said he expects the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to shut down over a partisan funding feud as lawmakers remain deadlocked on key reforms. He broke with Democratic Party leaders on the issue, backing border enforcement and tougher voter ID laws.

"I absolutely would expect that it's going to shut down," Fetterman said on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Without intervention, DHS funding will expire on Friday after being carved out of a larger government funding package. A shutdown would impact TSA workers, FEMA operations and border security enforcement.

While Fetterman said he does not support shutting down the government, he acknowledged he expects Democrats and Republicans to remain divided past the deadline.

DHS FIRES SENIOR CBP OFFICIAL FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING SENSITIVE INFORMATION

Sen. John Fetterman speaks to reporters at U.S. Capitol

Sen. John Fetterman speaks to reporters as he leaves the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2026, as lawmakers negotiate federal funding to avoid a partial government shutdown. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Democratic lawmakers have pushed for changes to DHS amid nationwide protests and heightened scrutiny. In January, DHS immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota left two Americans dead, and both deaths are under investigation.

Democrats sent Republicans a list of proposed reforms that GOP lawmakers have rejected. Their demands included a requirement for agents to unmask, mandatory body cameras and judicial warrants for arrests.

While some Democrats have called for the disbandment of DHS, Fetterman said he supports securing the border and deporting illegal immigrants who commit crimes. He urged his colleagues to focus on those shared priorities.

"Secure our border… deport all the criminals," he said.

VIRGINIA DEMOCRAT GIVES PROFANITY-LACED RESPONSE TO CRUZ'S CRITICISM OF THE STATE'S REDISTRICTING PUSH

minneapolis-border-patrol-pepper-spray-protest-ice-shooting-fox-news

A Border Patrol Tactical Unit agent sprays pepper spray into the face of a protester attempting to block an immigration officer’s vehicle in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 7, 2026. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

"Those are very fundamental things that most Americans signed up for."

Voter ID is another issue dividing the two parties. Democrats refuse to support the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAFE) Act, which would require states to verify voter eligibility.

Republicans argue the act would strengthen election integrity, while Democrats say it could make voting harder for people without photo ID.

MELANIA TRUMP EXPOSES 'VERY CHALLENGING' REALITY OF LEGAL BATTLES, MAR-A-LAGO RAID

Sen. John Fetterman speaks to a reporter while walking through the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. John Fetterman speaks to a reporter as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on Dec. 3. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fetterman said that voter ID wasn't an "unreasonable" ask, and pointed to states like Wisconsin that already have similar protections.

"It's not a radical idea for regular Americans to show your ID to vote," said Fetterman, who also rejected comparisons to Jim Crow laws.

"I don't ever want to vote to shut our government down again," he added.

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue