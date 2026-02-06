Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump

Melania Trump exposes 'very challenging' reality of legal battles, Mar-a-Lago raid

First lady details legal battles, talks with Russia's President Putin on 'Brian Kilmeade Show'

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Melania Trump opens up about life in Trump's second term Video

Melania Trump opens up about life in Trump's second term

First lady Melania Trump joins the 'Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss her new documentary, 'Melania,' her efforts to free Ukrainian children from Russia, the raid at Mar-a-Lago and more. 

First lady Melania Trump opened up Friday about the "very challenging" years between her husband’s presidencies, citing the investigations and legal battles involving her family. 

She revealed the experience was what ultimately motivated her to take on a stronger role during President Donald Trump's second term.

"We went through a lot as a family and you need to handle a lot. You need to be very strong and focused," the first lady told the "Brian Kilmeade Show."

Melania Trump speaks while seated during a meeting inside the White House.

First lady Melania Trump speaks during a meeting with Keith Siegel and Aviva Siegel in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Trump faced multiple cases and indictments during the Biden administration. In August 2022, his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, was searched by the FBI. 

Speaking in a clip from 2024, Melania Trump described the raid as an invasion of their privacy and said agents searched her personal belongings.

Despite the pressure, Melania Trump said she stood by her husband’s decision to seek a return to the White House. She added that they believed the country needed change.

"I supported him. He wanted to run again. And I know that the country the last four years was in very bad shape," she said.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend election night event

President Donald Trump stands alongside first lady Melania Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Since returning to the White House, the first lady has taken on a more public role and said she wants to use her influence behind the scenes to help others achieve a "better life."

Her work has included humanitarian efforts, often focusing on children. Last year, talks involving the first lady and Russian President Vladimir Putin helped reunite 15 Ukrainian children with their families.

"He [Putin] wrote back right away, and we are still in communication regarding reunifying more children," added Melania Trump, noting she hopes to see more success on that initiative "soon."

First Lady Melania Trump speaks during a White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education meeting in the East Room.

First lady Melania Trump hosts a meeting of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 4, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Beyond her public initiatives, the first lady said she regularly advises her husband away from the cameras.

"Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't, but it's very important that you have open communication in the relationship," she said.

Melania Trump speaks on her new film Video

