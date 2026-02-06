Melania Trump exposes 'very challenging' reality of legal battles, Mar-a-Lago raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump opened up Friday about the "very challenging" years between her husband’s presidencies, citing the investigations and legal battles involving her family.

She revealed the experience was what ultimately motivated her to take on a stronger role during President Donald Trump's second term.

"We went through a lot as a family and you need to handle a lot. You need to be very strong and focused," the first lady told the "Brian Kilmeade Show."

President Trump faced multiple cases and indictments during the Biden administration. In August 2022, his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, was searched by the FBI.

Speaking in a clip from 2024, Melania Trump described the raid as an invasion of their privacy and said agents searched her personal belongings.

Despite the pressure, Melania Trump said she stood by her husband’s decision to seek a return to the White House. She added that they believed the country needed change.

"I supported him. He wanted to run again. And I know that the country the last four years was in very bad shape," she said.

Since returning to the White House, the first lady has taken on a more public role and said she wants to use her influence behind the scenes to help others achieve a "better life."

Her work has included humanitarian efforts, often focusing on children. Last year, talks involving the first lady and Russian President Vladimir Putin helped reunite 15 Ukrainian children with their families.

"He [Putin] wrote back right away, and we are still in communication regarding reunifying more children," added Melania Trump, noting she hopes to see more success on that initiative "soon."

Beyond her public initiatives, the first lady said she regularly advises her husband away from the cameras.

"Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't, but it's very important that you have open communication in the relationship," she said.