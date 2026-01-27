Fetterman demands Trump fire Noem after deadly Minnesota shootings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has called upon President Donald Trump to fire Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

In a Tuesday post on X, the Democratic senator from Pennsylvania accused Noem of "betraying" the department's central mission.

Tagging the @POTUS and @realDonaldTrump accounts on X, Fetterman declared, "I make a direct appeal to immediately fire @Sec_Noem."

"Americans have died. She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy. DO NOT make the mistake President Biden made for not firing a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary," the senator warned.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Unlike other Democratic senators, Fetterman typically takes a more pragmatic stance toward Trump and the broader GOP on issues including immigration and border security. In recent weeks, Fetterman had encouraged his party to avoid calls to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

As the Trump administration has been having federal authorities crack down on illegal immigrants around the U.S., the fatal shootings of U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota have sparked controversy this month.

"Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti should still be alive. My family grieves for theirs," Fetterman said in a statement on Monday.

"The operation in Minneapolis should stand down and immediately end. It has become an ungovernable and dangerous urban theatre for civilians and law enforcement that is incompatible with the American spirit," he noted.

"As a very pro-immigration Democrat and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Border Management, I believe our nation deserves a secured border and that we should deport all criminal migrants. I also believe there needs to be a path to citizenship for those hardworking families who are here," Fetterman said in the statement.

But he also reiterated that he opposes the idea of abolishing ICE.

"I reject the calls to defund or abolish ICE. I strongly disagree with many strategies and practices ICE deployed in Minneapolis, and believe that must change," he said in the statement.