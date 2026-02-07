Virginia Democrat gives profanity-laced response to Cruz's criticism of the state's redistricting push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas delivered a profanity-laden retort to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, amid a tense redistricting fight, arguing that Democrats had "f---ing finished" what she views as gerrymandering started by Republicans.

On Friday, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, signed a bill that would allow voters to weigh in on multiple amendments, including one that would allow for a mid-decade redrawing of the state's congressional districts. Virginia lawmakers are aiming to put the amendments before the people on April 21, 2026, months before the midterm federal elections.

"Virginia voters deserve the opportunity to respond to the nationwide attacks on our rights, freedoms, and elections. Everyone deserves the freedom to marry who they love — and Virginia’s Constitution should affirm that all families are welcome in our Commonwealth. Women in Virginia deserve the freedom to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without politicians dictating their choices. When Virginians have paid their debt to society, they deserve to regain their right to vote. And when other states take extreme measures, I trust Virginia voters to respond," Spanberger said in a statement on her website.

VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS MOVE TO SEIZE REDISTRICTING POWER, OPENING DOOR TO 4 NEW LEFT-LEANING SEATS

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed the legislation saying in a post on X that it was "a brazen abuse of power [and] an insult to democracy."

Lucas, the 82-year-old Democrat who spearheaded the plan, hit back at the senator, saying, "You all started it and we f---ing finished it," referring to a controversial redistricting effort in Texas that sparked fights over districts in several states.

Several social media users slammed the Virginia lawmaker, including Braeden Sorbo, son of actor Kevin Sorbo, who asked, "So now gerrymandering is okay?" Many other responses spoke about the origins of gerrymandering as a practice, while some mocked Lucas for her use of profanity and her complaining about Texas' redrawn maps.

Democrats currently hold six of Virginia's 11 congressional seats, and the new 10-1 map would likely give them four more. This has caused some Republicans to say that the map disenfranchises large numbers of voters in the commonwealth.

VIRGINIA JUDGE VOIDS REDISTRICTING PUSH, RULES LAWMAKERS OVERSTEPPED AUTHORITY

Lucas had previously expressed a similar sentiment about the legislation during a news conference on Thursday.

"If Donald Trump had not started this power grab… we wouldn’t be in this place right now," Lucas said, according to The Washington Post. "He started this mess, and Virginia is going to finish it."

Democrats across the country were left fuming after the U.S. Supreme Court moved to allow Texas to use redrawn congressional maps. Many were upset because the proposal appeared to stem from the White House, as President Donald Trump proposed the idea of the mid-decade redrawing of maps in June 2025. The president is looking to fortify Republican control of the House, something he was unable to do in his first term when Democrats retook the House majority in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a vocal Trump critic, quickly jumped into the fight, with his state passing Proposition 50, a ballot initiative that will temporarily sidetrack the left-leaning state's nonpartisan redistricting commission and return the power to draw the congressional maps to the Democratic-dominated legislature. The move is expected to result in five more Democratic-leaning districts in California, with the goal of offsetting the move made by Texas.

Several other states have also drawn new maps, including Missouri, North Carolina and Vice President JD Vance's home state of Ohio.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser, Lindsay Kornick and Greg Wehner and Fox News' Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report.