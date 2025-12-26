Joe Rogan mocks Trump's 'crazy' White House plaques ripping predecessors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Rogan called President Donald Trump's White House plaques assailing past presidents like Joe Biden and Barack Obama "crazy" in a new episode of his podcast released Thursday.

Rogan, joined by comedian guest Shane Gillis, read out language from the newly installed plaques at the White House, relaying that "Sleepy Joe Biden" was the "worst president in American history" and his term's lowlights like the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan laid out in Trumpian fashion.

"This is so crazy. You shouldn't be allowed to do this. Right?" Rogan said, saying historians should just be laying out dry facts for such memorials.

"That's a plaque in the White House," Rogan marveled after finishing reading Biden's.

"He's not beating the dictator charges. This is like an African dictatorship," Gillis joked.

Hearing the news that the Kennedy Center was also being renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center, Rogan sighed.

"Oh, boy. Somebody needs to tell him, 'Hey, this is not good. You can't do that,'" he said. "Because then other people can do that too, and then the White House stops being the White House, and it becomes whoever is in its house, where he can just go crazy and say everybody else is a crook."

Gillis said he didn't think any president would act like Trump in office.

"But the problem is it opens up the door for someone on the left to do their version of it," Rogan said.

"Who's going to be the Democrat, who's next? F--ing Gavin Newsom? He's not going to f---ing put up a plaque," Gillis said.

Rogan disagreed, saying Newsom copies Trump on a regular basis. Newsom has attracted attention with Trump-style social media posts clearly meant to lampoon the president.

Rogan laughed when he learned another plaque for Ronald Reagan was called a fan of Trump's long before his "historic run for the White House."

"That's so disturbing," Rogan said. "That's such crazy thinking."

The White House said the plaques should be celebrated by all Americans.

"President Trump is making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves at no cost to the taxpayer — something everyone should celebrate. The Presidential Walk of Fame is a great addition to the People’s House," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital.

In a plaque about Obama, Trump called him one of the most divisive figures in American history who spied on his campaign and passed the "Unaffordable Care Act." Bill Clinton's makes reference to Hillary Clinton and her defeat at Trump's hands in the 2016 election.

Trump also used a photo of Biden's autopen signature rather than Biden himself in another effort to belittle his predecessor.

Rogan supported Trump's election in 2024 but has been critical of the president over various issues in 2025, including some of ICE's tactics for removing illegal immigrants and the administration's handling of the Epstein files.