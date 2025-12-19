Trump's name added to Kennedy Center following unanimous board vote to rename historic building

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Workers were spotted adding President Donald Trump's name to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Friday, following a unanimous decision by the board of trustees one day prior to rename the building "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

Large blue tarps were seen hanging in front of the building's signage, with crews adding "The Donald" above the former Democratic president's name.

As of 1 p.m. local time Friday, the website's header was changed to "The Trump Kennedy Center."

Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower created a federally supported national cultural center in Washington, D.C., in 1958, but fundraising later stalled.

Kennedy revived the project in 1962, by appointing Broadway producer Roger L. Stevens as board chair and involving former First Ladies Jacqueline Kennedy and Mamie Eisenhower, leading to a major $30 million campaign.

Following Kennedy’s assassination, former President Lyndon Johnson signed a bill in 1964, renaming the center after Kennedy as a living memorial to him.

In February, Trump was elected chairman of the Kennedy Center board after removing 18 trustees appointed by former President Joe Biden.

Under his leadership, Fox News Digital previously reported the center nearly doubled its fundraising under the Biden administration, raising a record $23 million.

"The Kennedy Memorial is not impacted at all," Kennedy Center vice president of public relations Roma Daravi wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Trump raised over $131 million in private and corporate donations and had Congress give $257 million for critical infrastructure needs, all to SAVE this institution. There was over $250 million of deferred maintenance repairs immediately needed. Those individuals attacking now, sat idly by while America’s cultural center slowly crumbled. Now the bipartisan Trump Kennedy Center is here for generations to come."

Trump discussed the honor during a news conference Thursday, noting he was "surprised."

"I was honored, but it's a very distinguished board. [The] most distinguished people in the country," the president said. "I was surprised by it. I was honored by it. … We saved the building. The building was in such bad shape, physically, financially, in every other way. Now it's very solid, very strong."

Maria Shriver, JFK's niece, slammed the decision after Thursday's vote, calling it "beyond comprehension."

"It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy," Shriver wrote in an X post. "It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not."

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell responded to Shriver in an X post Friday afternoon, claiming she "ignored the former Kennedy Center for years - she didn’t care when it was falling apart."

Fox News Digital learned that all members of the board were invited to attend the vote in person and listen in on the meeting, including those who could not vote.

Ex-officio member Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-O.H. released a fiery video message Thursday claiming the vote was not unanimous, and she was "muted" when she attempted to speak.

Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department announced the building housing the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) was officially renamed the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, with "Donald J. Trump" lettering added above the original USIP signage, similar to the Kennedy Center.

