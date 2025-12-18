Joy Behar demands invoking 25th Amendment against Trump over mocking plaques under Biden, Obama portraits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Joy Behar lashed out at President Donald Trump on Thursday over his mocking plaques under portraits of his most recent Democratic predecessors and even said it was time to invoke the 25th Amendment against him.

Trump unveiled plaques beneath portraits of his predecessors on the new White House Presidential Walk of Fame this week, taking swipes at former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

"When are they going to invoke the 25th Amendment? Does he have to run naked into the White House or what? What is that amendment for if not for this?" Behar said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlines the process for presidential succession and the transfer of power when the president is unable to perform official duties. It can be invoked if a president dies, resigns or becomes incapacitated.

Behar expressed outrage over Trump's plaque under Obama's portrait, which included calling him "divisive" and the architect of the "highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act."

"I want to read what he says about Barack Obama because we love Barack Obama, and it’s wrong of him," Behar said, as the audience applauded. "He writes and he acts like this is real and history. 'A community organizer, a one-term senator from Illinois and one of the most divisive political figures in American history.' Why, because he was Black?"

Co-host Sunny Hostin said Obama lives "rent-free" in Trump’s head, while Alyssa Farah Griffin told Behar that Trump was simply trying to "trigger and outrage people."

"Why?" Behar asked. "What is his motive?"

Biden was called "Sleepy Joe" and the worst president in American history in his plaque.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also called for the 25th Amendment to be used on Trump earlier this year after his September address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"They questioned Biden’s competence," Goldberg said at the time. "If Biden had acted like this, I would have said take him and sit him down somewhere, but this was not — this was not presidential, and this was not helpful."

