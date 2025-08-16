Newsom's office continues to mock Trump using his social media writing style: 'TINY HANDS'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to troll President Donald Trump on social media by mimicking his infamous writing style.

The press team for the Democratic governor has made several posts on X in recent days mirroring how Trump often writes when posting on X or Truth Social, including using all capital letters and nicknames.

In the latest post on Friday, Newsom's team responded to the White House Rapid Response account, which shared a picture of Trump scowling and pointing a finger at Russian President Vladimir Putin following a meeting on Friday between the two world leaders in Alaska.

"TINY HANDS IS OUT HERE COPYING ME — BUT WITHOUT THE STAMINA (SAD), AND CERTAINLY WITHOUT THE 'LOOKS.' TOTAL BETA! — GCN," the governor's press team replied on X along with a similar picture from earlier this year of Newsom pointing a finger at Trump's chest.

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS ACCUSE NEWSOM OF 'SINISTER REDISTRICTING SCHEME' AFTER TRUMP MOCKERY

After the meeting on Friday, the press team accused Trump of refusing to take questions and having low energy during his time with Putin — again in all caps.

"TRUMP JUST FLED THE PODIUM WITH PUTIN — NO QUESTIONS, NOTHING! TOTAL LOW ENERGY. THE MAN LOOKED LIKE HE’D JUST EATEN 3 BUCKETS OF KFC WITH VLAD. IS HE AFRAID THE PRESS WILL ASK ABOUT ME??? (AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR) AND THE FACT I 'STOLE THE CAMERAS' THIS WEEK WITH 'THE MAPS'?" the press team wrote.

"MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING HE BEGGED PUTIN TO HOLD HIS HANDS (TINY) ON THE WAY OUT," the post continued. "ADMIT IT, DONNIE J… YOU'RE TERRIFIED BECAUSE THIS WAS THE WORST WEEK OF YOUR LIFE BECAUSE OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM. 'THE MAPS' WILL END YOUR PRESIDENCY, RETAKE CONGRESS FOR THE PEOPLE, AND EXPOSE YOUR RIGGED "LITTLE GAME." MY "PERFECT MAPS" ARE MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN ANYTHING IN TRUMP TOWER (WHICH MANY SAY SMELLS WEIRD). @STEVENCHUENG47 — EXPLAIN THIS DISASTER!!! ENJOY YOUR FLIGHT HOME, DONALD — YOU’RE PUTIN’S PROBLEM NOW. I’M AMERICA’S SOLUTION. — GCN."

The post referred to Newsom announcing that California Democrats would draw redistricting maps in their favor in response to Texas Republicans' efforts to redraw maps in their favor in their state – a move supported by Trump.

The account also accused Trump of considering giving California to Russia during his meeting with Putin.

"MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THAT DONALD J. WOULD CONSIDER 'GIVING AWAY' THE FREE STATE OF CALIFORNIA TO HIS 'BEST FRIEND' VLADIMIR PUTIN — ALL BECAUSE I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, STOLE THE CAMERAS THIS WEEK WITH "THE MAPS," the post reads, in part.

"…AMERICA WOULD COLLAPSE WITHOUT CALIFORNIA AND NOT EVEN 'DUMMY DONALD' (TINY HANDS) COULD MAKE SUCH A 'DISASTROUS DEAL.' BUT IF HE EVER TRIES TO 'SWAP' CALIFORNIA TO RUSSIA, MARK MY WORDS — THERE WILL BE BIG, BEAUTIFUL CONSEQUENCES FOR HIM!!! AND BELIEVE ME… HE WON’T LIKE THEM!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS VERY IMPORTANT MATTER!!! — GCN."

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR DEMANDS TRUMP ABANDON TEXAS REDISTRICTING PUSH, THREATENS BALLOT MEASURE RESPONSE

In another cap-filled post on Friday, the press team suggested Newsom should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his redistricting efforts, after a handful of world leaders announced they had nominated Trump for the award.

"MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING — AND I AGREE — THAT I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM (AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR) DESERVE THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE," the account wrote. "WHY? BECAUSE OF THE 'MOST INCREDIBLE MAPS IN THE HISTORY OF MAPPING' (EVEN COLUMBUS). THESE MAPS WILL END THE 'VERY RIGGED' ELECTIONS, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN (MAGA!!!), RETAKE CONGRESS 'FOR THE PEOPLE', AND SAVE DEMOCRACY. NOBODY ELSE COULD HAVE DONE THIS — CERTAINLY NOT THE 'SELF-PROCLAIMED' MASTER DEALMAKER DONALD 'TACO' TRUMP (TINY HANDS) WHO MISSED 'THE DEADLINE' AND LOST (SAD!)."

"PEACE THROUGH MAPS — NO ONE HAS EVER THOUGHT OF THIS BEFORE," the account continued. "I AM THE 'PEACE TIME' GOVERNOR NOW, STOPPING 'POLITICAL WARS' BEFORE THEY START. HARMONY, UNITY, EVEN LOVE. THE NOBEL COMMITTEE HAS GIVEN THIS AWARD TO LESSER PEOPLE FOR MUCH LESS. I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, ACTUALLY EARNED IT. THE WORLD WILL BE SAFER, KINDER, AND FRANKLY MORE 'BEAUTIFUL' BECAUSE OF MY MAPS. GIVE GAVIN THE NOBEL, MANY ARE SAYING. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GCN."

Before the series of posts on Friday, Newsom's press team made several other posts targeting Trump and mocking "MAGA" Republicans throughout the week.

"Vaxxed?" the account wrote on Friday in response to a picture another user shared of Trump and Putin in which the user said the U.S. president "looks awful."