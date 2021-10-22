Joe Biden pummeled by critics for claim about visiting border: 'Easy one to fact-check'

Critics pummeled President Joe Biden Thursday after he claimed he has not had time to visit the southern border amid the ongoing migrant crisis.

During an appearance at a town hall hosted by CNN, Biden was answering a question from a law student about his border policies and why he had yet to visit the border when host Anderson Cooper asked if he had plans to go.

"I've been there before, I know it well, I guess I should go down," Biden said. "The whole point of it is, I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down."

Biden claimed that he'd been spending his time viewing damage done by hurricanes and floods, as well as "traveling around the world," before saying that his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, had gone to the border "and looked into those places."

Critics took to social media to blast Biden, with some claiming he had never actually been to the border even before becoming president, and others criticizing his failure to make time to visit the border considering his seemingly frequent trips to his home state of Delaware.

"Ok… this is an easy one to fact-check, fact-checkers paid to handle this stuff (answer: Biden has never been to the border in 50 years as a politician)," Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote.

He added that "on top of an incredibly light schedule, Biden has gone to Delaware 25X as POTUS."

One critic suggested that if Biden was "too busy" to make it to the border then he should send Vice President Kamala Harris, who was placed in charge of leading the administration's efforts to address the crisis earlier this year.

Another critic pointed out that former President Donald Trump visited the southern border, as well as the border between North and South Korea.

It's unclear whether Biden has ever traveled to the southern border in any capacity as an elected official or private citizen, and no answer has been provided to Fox News following multiple queries to the White House.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.