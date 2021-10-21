Sean Hannity says Biden 'not well': 'This man should not be our president'

"Joe Biden is not well," Sean Hannity said in the opening monologue of "Hannity" Thursday night.

"This man should not be our president. He is not mentally, cognitively strong enough; not fit to serve."

Hannity responded to Biden's statement that he "commuted [on Amtrak] every single day for 36 years as vice president of the United States."

BIDEN KEEPS TELLING BIZARRE AMTRAK STORY THAT WAS ALREADY DEBUNKED

The host slammed Biden's "radical base" and its "New Green Deal socialism." He panned the president for the U.S.' labor shortage, saying that Domino's doesn't have enough delivery drivers. With empty grocery store shelves and shipping backlogs, some cargo ships have been anchored near California's coast for longer than their journey across the Pacific Ocean.

"Your Christmas presents probably are not going to arrive in time for Christmas," Hannity said. "Inflation is at a 30-year high. Even CNBC is forecasting this looming recession. Trillions of dollars in this new Build Back Better…spending that will only exacerbate all of these very serious problems."

The host said Biden's vaccine mandate "will tank our economy" and "vilify" unvaccinated Americans without stopping the spread of COVID-19.

"But Democrats…don't seem to care about it," he said. Nor do they care about monoclonal antibodies or other treatments, Hannity said, adding that they don't care about the economy either.

In response to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., claim that Republicans "are upset about a changing country," Hannity replied that "a lot of people are upset at the state of the economy." He referenced rising prices of gas and groceries.

"And virtually nobody in the media mob is blaming Joe Biden," he said, blaming Biden for "artificially reduc[ing]" American energy supplies, incentivizing unemployment and multi-trillion dollar, inflationary spending.

But "the mob in the media, they're not angry about any of that," Hannity said. "Instead, they're mad that Joe Biden's messaging isn't more on-point."

CNN's Don Lemon asked Wednesday, "Why are you so bad at politics, Democrats?" He continued, "When you had the winning message, when you have the Senate and you have the Congress and you have the White House and you can't win with a winning message, something is wrong."

Lemon called Democrats "weak" and exhorted them to "get [their] butts in gear and get passionate about saving this damn country."