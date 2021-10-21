Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sean Hannity says Biden 'not well': 'This man should not be our president'

'Hannity' host questioned president's cognitive fitness in light of his '36 years' gaffe

By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Hannity: Biden 'is not well' Video

Hannity: Biden 'is not well'

Sean Hannity explains why Joe Biden is 'not fit to serve' as president in his opening monologue.

"Joe Biden is not well," Sean Hannity said in the opening monologue of "Hannity" Thursday night. 

"This man should not be our president. He is not mentally, cognitively strong enough; not fit to serve."

Hannity responded to Biden's statement that he "commuted [on Amtrak] every single day for 36 years as vice president of the United States."

BIDEN KEEPS TELLING BIZARRE AMTRAK STORY THAT WAS ALREADY DEBUNKED

The host slammed Biden's "radical base" and its "New Green Deal socialism." He panned the president for the U.S.' labor shortage, saying that Domino's doesn't have enough delivery drivers. With empty grocery store shelves and shipping backlogs, some cargo ships have been anchored near California's coast for longer than their journey across the Pacific Ocean.

"Your Christmas presents probably are not going to arrive in time for Christmas," Hannity said. "Inflation is at a 30-year high. Even CNBC is forecasting this looming recession. Trillions of dollars in this new Build Back Better…spending that will only exacerbate all of these very serious problems."

The host said Biden's vaccine mandate "will tank our economy" and "vilify" unvaccinated Americans without stopping the spread of COVID-19. 

"But Democrats…don't seem to care about it," he said. Nor do they care about monoclonal antibodies or other treatments, Hannity said, adding that they don't care about the economy either.

  • Image 1 of 3

    The mainstream media seem to be moving on from President Biden's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. (Getty Images)  (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images  |  Photo by SHAKIB RAHMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Empty shelves are seen at a Sears store on October 18, 2021 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. Sears, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018, will close its last New York City store on November 24th after years of declining sales. Sears is one of America's oldest department stores but has struggled to compete with e-commerce. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 17: Containers are seen on a container ship docked at a port in Newark of New Jersey, United States on October 17, 2021 as supply chain disruptions continue in US. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images  |  Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo (CNN screenshot )

In response to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., claim that Republicans "are upset about a changing country," Hannity replied that "a lot of people are upset at the state of the economy." He referenced rising prices of gas and groceries.

"And virtually nobody in the media mob is blaming Joe Biden," he said, blaming Biden for "artificially reduc[ing]" American energy supplies, incentivizing unemployment and multi-trillion dollar, inflationary spending.

But "the mob in the media, they're not angry about any of that," Hannity said. "Instead, they're mad that Joe Biden's messaging isn't more on-point."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN's Don Lemon asked Wednesday, "Why are you so bad at politics, Democrats?" He continued, "When you had the winning message, when you have the Senate and you have the Congress and you have the White House and you can't win with a winning message, something is wrong."

Lemon called Democrats "weak" and exhorted them to "get [their] butts in gear and get passionate about saving this damn country."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.