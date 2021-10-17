Jill Biden boosts group that helps illegal immigrants avoid arrest amid border crisis

First lady Jill Biden touted a private school run by a Democratic donor whose organization has posted tips on how illegal immigrants can avoid arrest while in the U.S.

"Strength. Community. Passion. Those were the words I wrote down during an inspiring charla today with @SBAIsabel, @RepDavids, and members of the Latino community in Kansas City, KS. Thank you El Centro Academy for Children for all you do and for being our gracious hosts today," Biden, who is a teacher, tweeted Tuesday of her visit to the El Centro Academy in Kansas City, Kansas.

El Centro president and CEO Irene Caudillo is a Democratic donor who has given to both President Biden’s campaign and to Rep. Sharice Davids, who urged the first lady to visit the school, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

El Centro's nonprofit arm has published a series of videos on how illegal immigrants can avoid arrests, with tips such as ignoring ICE agents during any interactions and contacting "a member of the community who does have status," the outlet reported.

"In this video we detail the steps you can take if you have an ICE agent meeting. We want to make sure our families are informed of their rights and stay protected and safe," reads a 2019 Facebook post from El Centro Inc ., which was translated from Spanish to English.

Caudillo told the Free Beacon that Biden and she did not discuss immigration during the visit, adding she "shared our El Centro story privately with her."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on the matter.

El Centro has also received funding from UnidosUS, an immigration activist group that has supported critical race theory in K-12 classrooms. Caudillo also serves on the board of Revolucion Educativa, an affiliate of Latinx Education Collaborative, which also promotes CRT as an "important" framework for students, the Free Beacon reported.

President Biden is currently dealing with a border crisis that has been raging for months. At least 160,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the country since March, many times with little or no supervision, Fox News exclusively reported last week.

Ranchers and local officials have slammed the Biden administration for the crisis, with one rancher telling Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo that his once "peaceful" life no longer exists under Biden’s administration.

In the "last eight to nine months it’s just been an invasion of our area," rancher Tim Ward said.

"They [illegal immigrants] come well-equipped, they come with new clothing and they come with a desire to get what they can get from us," he added.