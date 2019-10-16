Jeffrey Epstein used high-society connections to advance sick schemes: New documentary

One of the greatest unsolved riddles of the sordid saga of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is how he managed to get away so many many vile crimes for so many years.

"A man of complete mystery. The more we study him, the more we report on him, the more questions we have about him," Fox News contributor and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Judith Miller told Fox Nation in the new documentary "The Twisted Life of Jeffrey Epstein."

MYSTERIOUS ORIGINS OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S MASSIVE FORTUNE

Fox Nation delved into how Epstein used his connections to the rich and famous and some of America's most trusted institutions to shape and build his reputation.

"Part of his efforts to connect to the elites, to the power brokers, who in turn embraced him gave him a sense of legitimacy. And that is extremely important to furthering the scheme for as long as it went on," said attorney Dan Kaiser, who represents one of Epstein's accusers, Jennifer Araoz, who alleged that Epstein raped her when she was 15 years old. "How could he be a pedophile? He's among the glitterati. He's among the people who make decisions and the powerful."

Bernard Kerik, who served as New York City police commissioner from 2000 to 2001, said he knew many of the people who associated with Epstein in one fashion or another, and described them as the elite.

"He was also hanging out with everybody and anybody in New York City that ran in those financial circles -- not ran in predatory circles. He wanted to hang with the highest rollers -- the most influential people. That's a business trait almost -- especially in New York City," Kerik told Fox Nation.

Of course, one of Epstein's most prominent associates was Prince Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Prince Andrew is shown in a 2001 photo wrapping his arm around the waist of an underage girl, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Roberts Giuffre alleges that she was sexually trafficked by Epstein to the Prince.

EPSTEIN ACCUSER SAYS PRINCE ANDREW THANKED HER FOR SEX

However, according to radio host Howie Carr, not all of Epstein's friends were necessarily aware of his crimes.

"A lot of people I think were attracted to him not because they wanted to get together with underage girls but there is a certain cachet in being at parties with all these people," said Carr. "He served fine champagne, fine wine even though he was a teetotaller. He knew how to get the right people at the right parties."

Finally, central to Epstein's persona was his place in the world of philanthropy.

"Jeffrey Epstein did make charitable contributions to all sorts of organizations because it was part of his reputation laundering," said Kaizer.

MIT MEDIA LAB DIRECTOR RESIGNS AFTER REPORT ON FINANCIAL TIES TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Since Epstein's death in August, the presidents of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have admitted that their institutions received millions of dollars from Epstein. MIT has come under additional scrutiny after a new expose alleged that it continued to accept Epstein's money despite labeling him a “disqualified donor” because of his sex offender conviction in 2008.

"Epstein went out of his way to make donations to the places that mattered," Miller told Fox Nation. "Harvard. The Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton. New scientific institutes and ventures. He made sure that if people wanted money for various projects he would be someone they would naturally call."

