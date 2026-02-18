The View hosts agree AOC had major gaffes in European summit, 'just didn't have a recovery'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple co-hosts of "The View" agreed that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had embarrassing gaffes on the world stage while in Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

One of the leading voices of the Democratic Party and a rumored 2028 presidential frontrunner, Ocasio-Cortez has been ripped over several comments she made this weekend — ranging from being confused about the location of Venezuela to stalling for nearly 20 seconds before offering that the U.S. should try to avoid reaching a clash with China over Taiwan.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg introduced the clip of Ocasio-Cortez’s stammering answer, noting that "The Right is seizing on how she was a little verklempt coming out of the gate."

After playing the clip of the congresswoman struggling to answer what the U.S. should commit troops to defend Taiwan from China, "The View" proceeded to show conservative mockery of her gaffes, followed by a montage of President Donald Trump making brief verbal flubs.

Joy Behar gave a mixed defense of the Democratic congresswoman, saying, "It sounded a little ‘hommina-hommina-hommina,' but you know, compared to Trump it’s like MENSA!"

"Mispronouncing a word is totally different than not knowing your position on Taiwan," guest-host Savannah Chrisley replied. "And what’s important is how you recover from something. Trump, you know, he has done things, he has continued on with his speech and then continued on to meet with world leaders, so the recovery is what mattered, and AOC just didn’t have a recovery."

Co-host Sunny Hostin defended Ocasio-Cortez’s overall messages she was saying on the world stage, particularly while calling out the rise of purported authoritarianism, but blundered while trying to pronounce "authoritarianism," sparking laughter from her co-hosts about how she herself had a verbal gaffe.

"I don’t think she handled this particular answer well," co-host Sara Haines said of Ocasio-Cortez. "I don’t assume everybody will have the perfect answer for geopolitics, but the one place I’m a little more critical of her is, considering that Ukraine and Russia have been in a war for four years, this is a conversation that comes up not just at this table and at work but with my friends."

She said that, ultimately, this was not a "shining" moment for her, but suggested her critics would have pounced on whatever she had said.

"As someone who has stepped in much poo over the years, it’s just a little message to everybody. None of us is perfect. And this does happen. People stumble," co-host Goldberg said.

When Behar brought up another gaffe mixing up Iceland and Greenland, Chrisley replied by noting that Ocasio-Cortez had also been mistaken about the location of Venezuela, thinking it to be below the equator.

"That was another gaffe," Hostin said. "That was certainly another gaffe."

"That’s the point," Goldberg agreed. "They’re not perfect. They’re annoying as hell because they want you to think they’re perfect, but they’re not."

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.