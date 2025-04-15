James Carville suggests 'split' with the left over 'pronoun politics'

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville wants the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to distance themselves from the party, suggesting a "split" due to "pronoun politics."

"I don't think we can't work together on pronoun politics. This election did not teach you how damaging that is. I don't think there's anything that I can tell you," Carville said on the Politics War Room podcast on Tuesday.

"And you say, this guy is stuck in another century, not another decade. And he represents nothing to do with the future of our movement. I can accept that. You're not really going to hurt my feelings. So, maybe we can have a kind of amicable split here," he added.

As progressives tend to be very vocal about LGBTQ rights, Carville proposed that there needs to be a "schism" within the Democratic Party.

Carville went on to say, "They’ll never run against a Republican… All they do is run against other Democrats. I don't quite understand why you're so anxious to have the word Democrat in the description of what you do. But maybe we can have an amicable split here. And you go your way, we go our way, and after the election, we come together and see how much common ground we can find."

Carville's comments came after he said last week that the Democratic Party needed to distance themselves from identity politics because their first priority should be to win elections. He explained further that if there is a formidable female candidate to win the White House , then the Democratic Party will rally around her.

Carville, who became famous for working on former President Bill Clinton's campaign in 1992, listed several factions within the Democratic Party, including the Justice Party, the Working Families Party, and the Socialist Party.

"The only thing I'd ask is just don't use the word Democratic in any title that you have, because most Democrats that I know that are running for office don't want your name, don't want you to be part of the deal," the veteran Democratic strategist said. "They would surely be glad to take your vote. Who wouldn't? Everybody wants to get as many votes as they can. Maybe you come up with your own name. And by the way, nothing against after the election, you can sit down and do like it's done in parliamentary governments or governments around the world."