Kamala Harris says 'I told you so' while slamming President Trump's second term in latest public appearance

Former Vice President Kamala Harris had her "I told ya so" moment at a speech in California Thursday.

"We're seeing people stay quiet. We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats. And these are the things we are witnessing. Each day in the last few months in our country. And it understandably creates a great sense of fear. Because you know there were many things we knew would happen," Harris said at the Leading Women Defined Summit in Dana Point, California.

"I’m not here to say I told you so," Harris said, breaking into laughter with the audience. "I swear, I wasn’t going to say that."

Harris’ comments were the first time she took a victory lap of sorts after her crushing defeat in the presidential election.

Several of Trump's initiatives are tied up in the courts and stocks plunged this week as his tariffs rocked global markets.

A new book reports Harris was blindsided by her 2024 election loss to Trump because she "bought the hype" that she would win.

"She was completely shocked, and [Harris' running mate] Tim Walz was shocked," The Hill reporter Amie Parnes said on the podcast "Somebody's Gotta Win with Tara Palmeri," released Thursday.

Parnes discussed reporting in her new book, "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," which she co-authored with NBC reporter Jonathan Allen. The book tackles the 2024 presidential campaign and the chaos that unfolded after former President Biden withdrew from the race and Harris took his place at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Harris in February delivered her first major speech since her election loss in November after several months out of the public spotlight.

While accepting an award from the NAACP Image Awards, Harris took veiled jabs at Trump and Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk.