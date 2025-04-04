Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris says 'I told you so' while slamming President Trump's second term in latest public appearance

Former Vice President warns of capitulation to 'unconstitutional threats' during speech at Dana Point women's summit

Joshua Q. Nelson
Former Trump advisor slams Kamala Harris' 'world salad' in speech criticizing President Trump Video

Former Trump advisor slams Kamala Harris' 'world salad' in speech criticizing President Trump

Former Senior Trump advisor Jason Miller on 'America Reports' Friday reacted to former Vice President Kamala Harris taking a jab at President Donald Trump in her latest speech in California.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris had her "I told ya so" moment at a speech in California Thursday.

"We're seeing people stay quiet. We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats. And these are the things we are witnessing. Each day in the last few months in our country. And it understandably creates a great sense of fear. Because you know there were many things we knew would happen," Harris said at the Leading Women Defined Summit in Dana Point, California.

"I’m not here to say I told you so," Harris said, breaking into laughter with the audience. "I swear, I wasn’t going to say that."

KAMALA HARRIS WAS ‘VERY ANNOYED’ WITH OBAMA AS SHE SOUGHT HIS ENDORSEMENT, BOOK REVEALS

Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump

Former Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday took a jab at President Donald Trump’s second term at the Leading Women Defined Summit in Dana Point, California, on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Harris’ comments were the first time she took a victory lap of sorts after her crushing defeat in the presidential election.

Several of Trump's initiatives are tied up in the courts and stocks plunged this week as his tariffs rocked global markets

A new book reports Harris was blindsided by her 2024 election loss to Trump because she "bought the hype" that she would win.

"She was completely shocked, and [Harris' running mate] Tim Walz was shocked," The Hill reporter Amie Parnes said on the podcast "Somebody's Gotta Win with Tara Palmeri," released Thursday.

Parnes discussed reporting in her new book, "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," which she co-authored with NBC reporter Jonathan Allen. The book tackles the 2024 presidential campaign and the chaos that unfolded after former President Biden withdrew from the race and Harris took his place at the top of the Democratic ticket.

TOP KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN ADVISOR ADMITS SHE WAS FLOORED BY DEMOCRAT'S MAJOR FLUB ON 'VIEW'

Kamala Harris

A recent report shows Harris was reportedly blindsided by her 2024 election loss to Trump and "bought the hype" that she would win, according to a new book. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Harris in February delivered her first major speech since her election loss in November after several months out of the public spotlight.

While accepting an award from the NAACP Image Awards, Harris took veiled jabs at Trump and Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.

