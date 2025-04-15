Left-wing lawmaker calls Trump MAGA's 'buffoon of a leader': 'Thank me later'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who last week referred to President Donald Trump as a "mofo" — an abbreviated form of the profanity ‘motherf---er’ — has continued leveling colorful attacks against him.

In a Monday night post on X she used words including "buffoon" and "orange."

"Y’all can keep wasting time on conspiracy theories aka lies about me OR start paying attention to things that actually impact your life like this," she wrote when sharing a video in which wealthy investor Ray Dalio said he is concerned about the possibility of "something worse than a recession … "

LEFT-WING LAWMAKER CALLS TRUMP A ‘MOFO,’ SAYS SOME VOTERS ‘DISQUALIFIED’ KAMALA HARRIS FOR ‘HER RACE & OR SEX’

"PS Still Single, Childless, no granny drama, no new mysterious wealth (like those that may have engaged in INSIDER TRADING as Trump manipulated the market & produced more wealth for his rich friends), no random mansions, no shady donations (like Elon’s purchase of the Oval Office)," Crockett continued.

"Unfortunately for MAGA… their buffoon of a leader is every ethical & criminal stereotype that they attribute to me, but the only one that fits the bill isn’t black, but instead orange," she declared. "Thank me later for trying to educate you as your leader wants you left in the dark."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office on Tuesday but did not receive a comment by the time of publication.

The White House replied to a comment request on Tuesday by sending a previously reported statement from spokesperson Harrison Fields.

"Crockett and her followers in the Democratic Party are simply all hammer and no nail. When she's leading the Democrats in ‘oversight,’ that's when you know the party is in shambles. Her constituents should DOGE her in the next election."

MEET THE ARMY VETERAN RUNNING TO UNSEAT EMERGING TRUMP RESISTANCE LEADER CROCKETT: ‘TEARING OUR COUNTRY DOWN’

Crockett said on MSNBC last week that "the fact that no one is questioning" Trump's "mental acuity or fitness to serve is beyond wild to me."

Contrary to the congresswoman's comments, a memo from the physician to the president states that "President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

However, the insults have been flying in both directions, with Trump blasting Crockett as well.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT SUGGESTS THE UNITED STATES NEEDS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS BECAUSE ‘WE DONE PICKING COTTON'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump called Crockett a "very low-IQ person and a lowlife" during an interview with radio host Vince Coglianese last month.

"She can't speak. She can't get the words out of her mouth," he said of Crockett, noting that he "can't see her going very far in politics."

During remarks at a National Republican Congressional Committee event last week, the president said that if Crockett is the Democrats' "new star" the party is in "serious trouble."