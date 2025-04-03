Kamala Harris was 'very annoyed' with Obama as she sought his endorsement, book reveals

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was "very annoyed" with former President Barack Obama as she sought his endorsement to take former President Joe Biden's spot on the 2024 Democratic ticket, a new book claims.

"As the hours rolled by, and it became clear that she was well on her way to seizing the nomination by storm, Obama's opposition to her grew more confounding," authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes reported. "Harris was ‘very annoyed’ with him, according to a confidant. They had plenty of donors and political allies in common. The rest of the party threw in with her. Where was Obama?"

The book, published earlier this month, is titled "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House" and details how Harris secured the support of key Democrats after Biden dropped out of the race. The authors revealed that Obama did not want Harris to run in Biden's place, because he felt she couldn't beat Trump.

However, Obama spoke with Harris over the next couple of days, according to the book, and he found he was in a position where "his actions against Biden and Harris could diminish him in the eyes of Democratic elites."

Parnes and Allen added that Obama's reputation for loyalty to the Democratic Party was on the line.

A person close to Obama said that "there was a little bit of mending that had to be done," according to the book.

Obama waited five days to endorse Harris after Biden had dropped out of the race. After some back-and-forth over the best way to showcase Obama's endorsement, with Harris campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon worried about cash, they recorded a video of Harris getting a call from Barack and Michelle Obama to post online.

"To seem real, Harris had to fake surprise and enthusiasm about what should have been an obvious endorsement from both Obamas. It took days of intense negotiations to strike a deal on the simplest act in politics. The whole frame, including the script, was designed to elevate the Obamas by making it look like she was begging for their blessing. This was typical bulls---," Allen and Parnes wrote.

"But for Harris, the optics of unity had taken on the most importance. So the quality and authenticity of the endorsement took a back seat," the authors added.

A representative for Harris did not immediately return a request for comment.

Allen spoke to MSNBC on Tuesday about the book, and discussed how Obama worked against Harris by trying to orchestrate an open primary.

"President Obama absolutely did not think that Joe Biden should continue, according to our sources close to President Obama," Allen said. "And he also didn’t want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden. He didn’t think that she was the best choice for Democrats, and he worked really behind the scenes for a long time to try to have a mini-primary, or an open convention, or a mini-primary leading to an open convention. He did not have faith in her ability to win the election."