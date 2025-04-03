Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris was 'very annoyed' with Obama as she sought his endorsement, book reveals

New book by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes details how Harris campaign had to secure Obama's endorsement

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
'Fight' author shares behind-the-scenes moments from 2024 race, Obama's warning Video

'Fight' author shares behind-the-scenes moments from 2024 race, Obama's warning

Jonathan Allen, co-author of 'Fight,' discusses key points from his new book detailing former President Obama's reported opposition to Kamala Harris' 2024 nomination and the awareness of former President Biden's decline.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was "very annoyed" with former President Barack Obama as she sought his endorsement to take former President Joe Biden's spot on the 2024 Democratic ticket, a new book claims.

"As the hours rolled by, and it became clear that she was well on her way to seizing the nomination by storm, Obama's opposition to her grew more confounding," authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes reported. "Harris was ‘very annoyed’ with him, according to a confidant. They had plenty of donors and political allies in common. The rest of the party threw in with her. Where was Obama?"

The book, published earlier this month, is titled "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House" and details how Harris secured the support of key Democrats after Biden dropped out of the race. The authors revealed that Obama did not want Harris to run in Biden's place, because he felt she couldn't beat Trump.

However, Obama spoke with Harris over the next couple of days, according to the book, and he found he was in a position where "his actions against Biden and Harris could diminish him in the eyes of Democratic elites." 

TENSIONS ALLEGEDLY RISE BETWEEN BIDEN WHITE HOUSE AND HARRIS CAMPAIGN: 'TOO MUCH IN THEIR FEELINGS'

Former President Barack Obama gestures to Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama gestures to Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris after introducing her to speak during a campaign rally for Harris in Clarkston, Georgia, on Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Parnes and Allen added that Obama's reputation for loyalty to the Democratic Party was on the line. 

A person close to Obama said that "there was a little bit of mending that had to be done," according to the book.

Obama waited five days to endorse Harris after Biden had dropped out of the race. After some back-and-forth over the best way to showcase Obama's endorsement, with Harris campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon worried about cash, they recorded a video of Harris getting a call from Barack and Michelle Obama to post online. 

"To seem real, Harris had to fake surprise and enthusiasm about what should have been an obvious endorsement from both Obamas. It took days of intense negotiations to strike a deal on the simplest act in politics. The whole frame, including the script, was designed to elevate the Obamas by making it look like she was begging for their blessing. This was typical bulls---," Allen and Parnes wrote. 

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris

Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris are seen at a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Oct. 26, 2024. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

"But for Harris, the optics of unity had taken on the most importance. So the quality and authenticity of the endorsement took a back seat," the authors added. 

A representative for Harris did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Allen spoke to MSNBC on Tuesday about the book, and discussed how Obama worked against Harris by trying to orchestrate an open primary.  

"President Obama absolutely did not think that Joe Biden should continue, according to our sources close to President Obama," Allen said. "And he also didn’t want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden. He didn’t think that she was the best choice for Democrats, and he worked really behind the scenes for a long time to try to have a mini-primary, or an open convention, or a mini-primary leading to an open convention. He did not have faith in her ability to win the election."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.