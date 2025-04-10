Expand / Collapse search
James Carville declares identity politics dead after Clinton, Harris failures

'No one gives a s--t anymore in a Democratic Party what gender you are, what race you are, what ethnicity you are, they just want to win,' Carville said

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said the Democratic Party is done employing identity politics in elections after Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris’ failed presidential bids.

"No one gives a s--t anymore in a Democratic Party what gender you are, what race you are, what ethnicity you are. They just want to win…we’re not here to make history," Carville said on the Politics War Room podcast on Thursday.

"We’re here to make a win and whatever we have to do to win this f-----g election, we’re going to do that. And I think that any time that the Democratic Party has any other motive other than victory, it screws us up," he added.

Carville, who became famous for working on former President Bill Clinton's campaign in 1992, responded to a listener's question read by co-host Al Hunt. 

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS 'I TOLD YOU SO' WHILE SLAMMING PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SECOND TERM IN LATEST PUBLIC APPEARANCE

James Carville and President Trump

Democratic strategist James Carville believes the Democratic Party should change its tune on identity politics. (Getty Images)

The listener asked Carville, "How do we destroy the notion that it is someone’s ‘turn’ to be the nominee - Hillary, Kamala - rather than the Democrat with the best chance of winning?"

KAMALA HARRIS WAS ‘VERY ANNOYED’ WITH OBAMA AS SHE SOUGHT HIS ENDORSEMENT, BOOK REVEALS

"Remember, that’s a big, big hangover in Biden world that Obama decided that it was Hillary’s turn, not Biden’s turn, so he couldn’t run [in 2016]. Let me tell you what the ‘turn’ is. The turn is to win," Carville said.

Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton split image

Democratic strategist James Carville said that the Democratic Party is done with employing identity politics in elections after Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris’ failed presidential bids. (Getty Images)

Carville explained further that if there is a formidable female candidate to win the White House, then the Democratic Party will rally around her. However, the veteran strategist emphasized that the Democratic Party's priority should be simply to win elections.

"If it’s a woman candidate that has the best chance to win, for God’s sake, let’s rally behind this candidate. If it’s male, let us rally behind that. Whatever it is, the most important criteria is to win the f------g election. Nothing else counts," he said. "Winning is everything, stupid." 

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn