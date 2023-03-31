Homeowners choked up after delivery driver fixes, salutes American flag

What began with an everyday package delivery ended with a quiet but strong gesture of patriotism by a Michigan Amazon driver.

As captured on video, Delawrence Jones stopped in front of Tom and Jenni Dexter’s home to straighten and solute their American flag after delivering a package.

Tom said he was about to leave the house when he saw Jones’ patriotic act on the door security camera.

"I got a little choked up," he told "Fox & Friends First" Friday alongside Jones. "He took the time to honor the flag, honor the country and he appreciates what we appreciate."

The morning show appearance was the first time the Dexters and Jones met face-to-face after the gesture that left the couple with tears in their eyes.

"It touches my heart," Jenni said, adding that the family has nearly a dozen members that have served the country.

Jones, who usually drives in a different area, said that day was the first time he had stopped at the Dexters' home while covering another driver's route. Jenni then contacted him through social media about sharing the video.

The delivery driver said it was not the first time or the last time he will show his patriotism on the job, adding what the couple witnessed was simply "me being me."

The display flies in the face of a recent poll showing the importance of traditional American values has plummeted in the U.S. in recent decades.

Monday's Wall Street Journal poll questioned U.S. respondents about the importance of patriotism, religious faith, having children and other traditional U.S. metrics. The poll found that just 39% of Americans say their religious faith is very important to them, and just 38% say patriotism is very important.

The WSJ compared those numbers ot the first time it ran the poll in 1998 when 62% of Americans said religion was very important to them, and 70% said patriotism was very important.

"We can feel it in the country that patriotism is down," Jenni said. "If we can all do little things like this, I think it’ll make a difference."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.