Harmeet Dhillon: Affidavit will likely show 'virtually nothing' after redactions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon explained the next steps in the potential unsealing of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

HARMEET DHILLON: First of all, I think you are going to see virtually nothing after the redactions are presented to the judge. I think that the judge will take a look and see whether he agrees with the redactions or not, and then there will be some back and forth. Ultimately though, what we are seeing here is not some sort of outrageous change of behavior by the DOJ. This is actually their existing way that they deal with requests like this. They typically stonewall, they typically hold all the cards. They never want to show a target or a defendant what they have. And they are very rarely held accountable, including by magistrate judges.

JUDGE SAYS HE WILL RELEASE PORTION OF AFFIDAVIT THAT LED TO SEARCH OF TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO

So this judge, you have to remember, signed off on an application to seal this entire search warrant. The predicate at that time was, well, you know, somebody might destroy evidence, which is kind of nonsense since President Trump, who presumably they are aiming at, wasn’t at Mar-a-Lago and hasn’t been for some time. So now what’s the excuse? I think that the judge — I was pleasantly surprised that he asked for any redactions at all and considering unveiling it, but I wouldn’t hold my breath and here’s why.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even where a search warrant may be unveiled, the affidavit, rather, if it involves national security or alleged national security information, it is often the case that even after an indictment, the search warrant affidavit is restricted to the target of that investigation or the defendant in that case and their lawyer. So I don’t think we are ever going to see what’s in this search warrant application or not much.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: