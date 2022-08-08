Trump says Mar-A-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida is "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."

"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before," Trump said, alleging that the FBI agents broke into his safe.

"What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?" he said. "Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States."

Trump was in New York City when the raid was carried out, Fox News has learned. An FBI source confirmed that FBI agents from Washington, D.C. who are on the bureau's Evidence Response Team conducted the raid and notified the Miami Field Office just before.

Per standard protocol, FBI Director Wray and Attorney General Garland were aware of the raid even if shortly before and would have been fully briefed.

The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-A-Lago after Trump's presidency concluded. That matter was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration, which said it found classified material in 15 boxes at the residence.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it is possible that Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

It was not clear whether the FBI search was connected to that probe.

A separate investigation into efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has intensified in Washington in recent weeks, particularly with the January 6 congressional committee holding hearings to reveal its findings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.