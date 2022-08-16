Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: Judge schedules hearing on potentially unsealing FBI search records

Washington Post column: Midterms looking ‘much better’ for Democrats because of Trump

After months of polling that showed a red wave could be imminent, Democrats could see a possible comeback in the midterms, according to a Washington Post column.

"Suddenly, the 2022 midterms are looking much better for Democrats, and there’s a simple explanation: Donald Trump is back on the ballot, metaphorically speaking," columnist Dana Milbank wrote on Monday.

Describing the recent shift as a "historical anomaly," Milbank noted that momentum has shifted in the direction of an incumbent president’s party late in the game of an election year—for the first time in modern history.

