Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: Judge schedules hearing on potentially unsealing FBI search records

The aftermath of the FBI's raid last week on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida continues to reverberate across Washington, D.C. and American politics, with a judge scheduling a hearing Thursday on potentially unsealing FBI records related to the search.

Covered by: Fox News, Greg Norman, Anders Hagstrom and Nikolas Lanum

3Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Pinned

Judge schedules hearing on potentially unsealing FBI Mar-a-Lago search records

A Florida judge has scheduled a hearing Thursday in Florida regarding the matter of unsealing FBI records related to last week's raid of Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump's team, on the Truth Social network, called for the unredacted release of the affidavit related to the search, but the Justice Department has opposed doing so, arguing that it will jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Posted by Fox News

Washington Post column: Midterms looking ‘much better’ for Democrats because of Trump

After months of polling that showed a red wave could be imminent, Democrats could see a possible comeback in the midterms, according to a Washington Post column. 

"Suddenly, the 2022 midterms are looking much better for Democrats, and there’s a simple explanation: Donald Trump is back on the ballot, metaphorically speaking," columnist Dana Milbank wrote on Monday.

Describing the recent shift as a "historical anomaly," Milbank noted that momentum has shifted in the direction of an incumbent president’s party late in the game of an election year—for the first time in modern history.

For more on this story: Washington Post column: Midterms looking ‘much better’ for Democrats because of Trump

Posted by Nikolas Lanum

Trump’s vacation plans were nearly thwarted after FBI seized his passports

Former President Donald Trump nearly had his summer vacation plans thwarted after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago resort and took his passports.

The FBI initially seized three passports from Trump, two of which were expired. The organization then contacted the former president and returned them on Tuesday. Trump reportedly plans to visit one of his golf resorts in the U.K. in the coming weeks.

Trump posted about the loss of his passports prior to having them returned on Monday. He incorrectly stated that only one of the passports was expired.

For more on this story: Trump’s vacation plans were nearly thwarted after FBI seized his passports

Posted by Anders Hagstrom

Live Coverage begins here