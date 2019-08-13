Hannity defends CNN's Cuomo: 'No person in this country should be taunted because of their political beliefs'

Fox News' Sean Hannity doubled down on his defense of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, saying that he did not support the harassment of any public figure and that he "admired" Cuomo for standing up for himself.

"I don't support harassment of any public figure especially in front of their children and their family, their wife," the host said on "Hannity," echoing his tweet from Monday night.

"No person in this country should be taunted because of their political beliefs or opinions."

A video of Cuomo went viral Monday night showing the newsman cursing and threatening a man who apparently taunted the host by calling him "Fredo," a reference to the weak-minded Corleone brother played by the late actor John Cazale in the "Godfather" saga.

"No, punk-ass b----es from the right call me 'Fredo.' My name is Chris Cuomo. I'm an anchor on CNN," Cuomo shouted at the man.

Hannity said Cuomo was justified in his reaction, should not have apologized and dismissed the language used while confronting his heckler.

"Chris has a right to defend himself. And let's not be phony here ... we've all heard those words before," Hannity said.

Cuomo's former CNN colleague Jeffrey Lord also offered his support while appearing on "Hannity."

"I know Chris as a former CNN colleague and, you know, he doesn't deserve this. He's a good person," Lord said, calling the incident "totally unacceptable."