CNN's Chris Cuomo seen in unverified video cursing at man who apparently called him 'Fredo'

An unverified video of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo went viral Monday night, showing him cursing and threatening a man who apparently taunted the host by calling him "Fredo."

In the video that was originally surfaced on the Youtube channel "That's The Point with Brandon," begins amid the confrontation, which allegedly took place on Sunday, with the man telling Cuomo, "I thought that was who you were."

"No, punk-ass b----es from the right call me 'Fredo.' My name is Chris Cuomo. I'm an anchor on CNN," a heated Cuomo responded. "'Fredo' was from 'The Godfather.' He was a weak brother and they use that as an Italian slur- are any of you Italian?... It's a f---ing insult to your people. It's an insult to your f--kin' people. It's like the n-word for us. Is that a cool f---ing thing?"

After the man offered a sarcastic response, Cuomo warned him, "If you want to play, we'll f---ing play."

"If you've got something to say about what I do on television, then say it, but you don't have to call me a f---in' insult," Cuomo continued.

"Hey man, listen, I don't want any problems," the man, who appears to be holding the camera from below, told Cuomo.

"Well, you're gonna have a big f---in' problem," Cuomo shot back.

The man, who has been described on social media as a "Trump supporter," repeatedly claimed he thought Cuomo's name was "Fredo," which the anchor responded by calling him a "liar" and told him to "own what you said" and "stand up like a man."

Then things quickly escalated when the CNN anchor suggested he would throw him "down these stairs."

"I don't want to have a problem with you, man," the man repeated.

"You're gonna have a f---in' problem," Cuomo said.

"What, what you gonna do about it?" the man asked.

"I'll f---ing ruin your s---," the "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor replied. "I'll f---in throw you down these stairs like a f---in' punk."

"Please do," the man said.

"So you can f---in' sue?" Cuomo asked. "Then take a swing at me... You wanna call me 'Fredo,' take a f---in' swing... I'm f---in' right here. I'll f---in' wreck your s---."

The video ends with multiple people attempting to separate the two men.

In a statement to Fox News, CNN expressed its full support for its primetime anchor.

“Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him,” a CNN spokesperson told Fox News.

The video instantly went viral, catching the attention of Donald Trump Jr.

"Hey @ChrisCuomo, take it from me, 'Fredo' isn't the N-word for Italians, it just means you're the dumb brother," Trump Jr. wrote with a winky face, suggesting he knows critics of the Trump family often call him and his brother Eric Trump "Fredo."

The president's son then slammed CNN's response to the video for claiming that Cuomo was called an "ethnic slur" by sharing a clip of a Cuomo panel where CNN contributor Ana Navarro referred to Trump Jr. as "Fredo."

Others on Twitter pointed out that CNN anchor Jake Tapper depicted Trump Jr. as Fredo in his political cartoon segment back in December and a CNN guest called Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the "Fredo of the Republican Party" in March.