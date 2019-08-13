Rush Limbaugh blasts CNN's Cuomo, takes credit for 'Fredo' dig at host

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh criticized CNN anchor Chris Cuomo after he reacted angrily to a man calling him "Fredo" Tuesday and took credit for the moniker, saying he coined it after Cuomo hosted a show in Cuba.

"Remember when the Covington kids were confronted by the elderly Indian banging on the drum? You remember what [Cuomo] said on CNN? Fredo said the kid should have walked away. [Cuomo] said the kid should have not stood there in the Indian guy’s face and provoked the incident. He should have walked away," Limbaugh said on his radio show Tuesday.

"Did [Cuomo] walk away last night? [Cuomo] did not."

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO SEEN IN UNVERIFIED VIDEO CURSING AT MAN WHO APPARENTLY CALLED HIM 'FREDO'

A video of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo that went viral Monday night showed him cursing and threatening a man who apparently taunted the host by calling him "Fredo." Fredo was the weak-minded Corleone brother in the "Godfather" saga.

"No, punk-ass b----es from the right call me 'Fredo.' My name is Chris Cuomo. I'm an anchor on CNN," a heated Cuomo said in the video before arguing it was a racial slur directed at his Italian heritage.

Limbaugh took credit for the moniker saying racism had nothing to do with it but that he called Cuomo the name in response to the anchor's take on communism while appearing in Havana 2016 and wearing a "guayabera" shirt given to his father by Fidel Castro.

In the iconic mob story, Fredo Corleone was sent to Cuba to look after the family's interest before betraying his brother as communism took hold of the island nation, later telling his brother he was unhappy that everyone thought he was "dumb."

"What is the point of this communist regime if it is not to truly make everyone equal -- not at the lowest level; not by demoralizing everyone, but lifting everyone up? My father, generations of politicians, have been fighting this. So, I wear this shirt as a reminder of that, and of my pop," Cuomo said back in March 2016.

"When I heard what he thinks communism is and why Cuba is failing … it’s supposed to lift everybody up and supposed to promote equality and freedom?" Limbaugh said. "You know, the lack of understanding and the lack of education and the genuine ignorance that so many people in the drive-by media have, it’s stunning."

Limbaugh accused Cuomo and critics on the left of hypocrisy for their differing reactions to conservatives being confronted publicly and Cuomo's incident.

"These people can dish it out. They can talk about Donald Trump all day long. They can spread lies," Limbaugh said.

"They can join in the attempted destruction of anybody who is on the right simply because they don’t agree with them. But, man, they cannot take a single little bit."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.