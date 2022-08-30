Gov. Youngkin vows to fight 'ludicrous' law tying Virginia to California ban on gas-powered cars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday vowed to fight back against a law that would require Virginians to follow California’s "ludicrous" plan to ban gasoline-powered cars and require all new vehicles in the state to run on electricity by 2035.

Youngkin's predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed legislation in 2021 tying the state's emissions policies to the California Air Resources Board. Last week, the California board approved a plan to eliminate the sale of gas and diesel vehicles in the state by 2035 as part of a broader push for zero-emission vehicles to combat climate change.

By law, Virginia would now be required to do the same, but Youngkin told Tucker Carlson he plans to fight tooth and nail to have the law reversed in time for January's legislative session.

LA TIMES CELEBRATES CALIFORNIA'S MOVE TO BAN GAS-POWERED CARS BY 2035 IN FAVOR OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

"We find ourselves today with this ludicrous law that Virginia has to follow California’s laws, so we’re going to go to work and stop this because Virginians should be making decisions for Virginians," Youngkin said in an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Taking shots at Northam, Youngkin said most Virginians were unaware of the law he "quietly" signed tying their state to California, and accused him of "abdicating his responsibility" to his constituents.

"Little did they know that they had signed legislation and tied Virginia to decisions that will be made in California, so not only did they pick a state that has demonstrated it has no idea how to run itself, but they abdicated their responsibility to serve Virginians," Youngkin said.

WINSOME SEARS DOUBLES DOWN ON YOUNGKIN'S VOW TO BATTLE LEFT'S EV PUSH: ‘WE’RE GOING TO GET RID OF THIS THING'

"That’s why I was elected governor, to stop a government that was very comfortable telling people what to do all the time…freedom in fact matters in Virginia…," he continued. "And I'm gonna go to work to make sure people can decide what kind of car they want to buy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, only 2% of all cars sold in Virginia were electric vehicles, Youngkin said, calling the notion that all gas cars in the state would be phased out by 2035 " just ridiculous."

"I think it’s a complete disassociation with what real people are worried about," he added. "What Virginians and Americans are worried about is inflation, and schools, a solid education, parents being listened to and safety in their communities. Yet, here we have this Virginia legislature under Democrat rule last year forget that they work for Virginians and tie them to California. So this is a chance to reestablish Virginians making decisions for Virginians based on leaders they elect."



