Winsome Sears doubles down on Youngkin's vow to battle left's EV push: 'We're going to get rid of this thing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears ripped California's latest proposal to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 as four additional states tacked on their vow to go green. Sears told "Fox & Friends First" Monday that, although Virginia's previous Democratic legislature tacked the state onto California's policies, she and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are vowing to fight the initiative at home.

CALIFORNIA ‘CANNOT HANDLE’ THE BAN OF NEW GAS-POWERED CARS: CHUCK DEVORE

LT. GOV. WINSOME SEARS: We're going to try and repeal this law because we have to. We didn't get any opportunity to have any say in what California is doing. They decided, just last Thursday, that by 2035, there will be no gas-powered vehicles sold in California. That's good for them, except that we had the previous Democrat legislature and governor hitch us to whatever California does. If California wants to jump off a cliff, as my mother would say, you're going to do that, too. Here's the kicker: by 2026, one-third of all vehicles sold in California must be zero emissions. Otherwise, the automakers will have a $20,000 fine. Guess what? That's going to happen right here in Virginia as well, because we said 'ditto.' If that's how we're going to pass laws in Virginia where, whatever California does, that's what we do, then why do we have legislatures? Why do we have a governor? We're going to get rid of this thing, and we hope that we can get at least a few sensible Democrat legislators to say, 'not here, not in Virginia.'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: