LA Times celebrates California’s move to ban gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric vehicles

In an op-ed on Friday, the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board celebrated California’s "remarkable" move to require all new vehicles in the state to run on electricity by 2035 but declared it's "not aggressive enough" to combat the climate "crisis."

California regulators voted Thursday to move forward with the ambitious goal by the country's most populous state to phase out gasoline-powered automobiles and curb carbon missions.

The L.A. paper published the editorial headlined, "Yes! California just banned the sale of new gas cars. This is a big deal," which praised the decision by the California Air Resources Board that came two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom first directed regulators to consider such a policy.

If the goal is reached, California would cut emissions from cars in half by 2040. Californians can keep driving and buying gas-powered vehicles after 2035, but no new models will be sold in the state thereafter.

"It’s hard to overstate the significance of California’s move this week to end the sale of new gas-powered cars," the editorial board wrote. "It’s a pivotal moment for a state that has been shaped for decades, often negatively, by automobiles and the health-damaging pollution they generate."

The liberal newspaper called the move "a necessity" because of the Golden State having the "nation’s worst smog" and to help combat effects of climate change.

"Phasing out gas-powered cars is expected to slash planet-warming and smog-forming emissions over the next two decades, prevent more than 1,200 early deaths from air pollution and offer the greatest health benefits to people living near freeways and other transportation hubs, including low-income communities of color. The plan will bring economic benefits in the form of green jobs and savings to consumers, who will pay thousands of dollars less on operation, maintenance and repairs for zero-emission cars compared with the costs of internal combustion models," the editorial board wrote.

"The plan also includes requirements on minimum vehicle range, charging and battery durability, which will help protect buyers’ investments. And it will have wide-reaching effects, since it is expected to be adopted by several other states that follow California’s emissions standards," the Times editorial continued. "This action also comes at an opportune moment for the auto industry, as many carmakers have already concluded that zero-emission vehicles are the future."

Despite praising the decision, the L.A. paper felt more work needs to be done.

"While the vote to ban the sales of gas cars is a remarkable step, it is not aggressive enough to match the grave and growing climate crisis, and will not reduce vehicle pollution quickly enough for California to meet its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030. And its environmental justice provisions offering manufacturer incentives to make electric cars more affordable for lower-income Californians would be stronger if they were mandatory. Regulators should revisit and strengthen these rules in the future," the editorial board wrote. "But first, let’s celebrate this moment in history, when the state that pioneered car culture veered onto a new path that leaves fossil-fueled cars in the dust."

