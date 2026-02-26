Gavin Newsom says he fears JD Vance may be ‘a little more dangerous’ than Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned in a new interview that Vice President JD Vance may be even more "dangerous" as a political operator than President Donald Trump.

In the interview, recorded previously, MS NOW host Jen Psaki noted multiple candidates waiting on the sidelines to take up the mantle of GOP leadership, asking, "JD Vance is one of them. Marco Rubio is one of them. Do you think they can carry on the MAGA flame here?"

"No. But Vance, for whatever reason, scares me," Newsom said. "Almost more than Trump. I don’t know…. Talk about a guy who put a mask on and his face grew into it."

Newsom argued that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio went from being some of Trump’s most effective critics to being his closest allies.

"What frauds. What phonies," he said. "But JD is a unique fraud and phony, and he’s a little more dangerous."

Newsom went on to argue that not just Vance, but his backers and allies have a sinister aura.

"And the folks around him, these are not folks that believe. I mean, listen to some of the biggest funders, the way they talk. There’s a nihilism to the way they talk about the world," he said. "I know these guys. I literally know them, not figuratively know them."

Nonetheless, he said that Trump would be slow to give up power, choosing until the last minute to appoint a successor rather than allow his allies to campaign for power in their own right.

TRUMP HAILS VANCE AND RUBIO AS ‘EXTRAORDINARY’ DUO: HAMMER AND VELVET GLOV E

"So, again, I don’t want to be overly hyperbolic about this, but, you know, it’s — but that said, it’s going to be hard for Trump. Trump’s still — you know, you think this guy is going to sit there in the Oval Office waiting for you to ask him a question and say, ‘Well, sir, Jen’s not here, she’s in Iowa with the debate with Vance?’ There’s no damn way on Earth," Newsom argued. "So he’s going to try to run this out until right after the end, until he can pick and choose who goes behind him."

Fox News Digital reached out to Rubio and Vance but did not immediately receive a reply.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE