Vance says America 'cannot give power back to congressional Democrats' following their behavior at SOTU

Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that the Democrats’ behavior during the State of the Union address this week "showed us that we cannot give power back to congressional Democrats" in the midterm elections this November.

Vance, speaking during a visit to a machining facility in Plover, Wis., made the remark before ripping Democrats for not standing up Tuesday in support of Dalila Coleman, a young child who survived after an illegal immigrant from India allegedly struck the car she was in on a highway in San Bernardino County, California, in June 2024.

"I want to talk about the stakes coming up in November, because it feels like this election in November is very far away. But if anything, the State of the Union should have showed us that we cannot give power back to congressional Democrats," Vance said.

"Now, I am fundamentally an optimist about this country. I believe most people, most human beings, most American citizens, whether they got a D next to their name or an R next to the name or they have no political affiliation, they're good people. They love our country. They want our country to thrive and prosper. But I got to tell you, after the State of the Union, I'm not so sure that is true of the congressional Democrats that we saw at the State of the Union address," Vance continued.

"For example, you have this beautiful little girl. She had such a sweet moment with her dad. You may have remembered, she was probably six years old. She had been assaulted by an illegal immigrant. She had had a very bad, I think, medical prognosis. But it turned out that she was okay. This 6-year-old girl, hurt by a human being who never should have been in this country in the first place, who was led into this country by Joe Biden, the Democrats," Vance said.

"And she's hugging her dad, and she's so excited. And you can tell, and I think everybody's heart feels very, you know, you get that warm and fuzzy feeling. And then I look over at the congressional Democrats, and they're just scowling. They cannot clap their hands for a 6-year-old who survived an attack from an illegal alien. What is that?" the vice president added. "What kind of a person can't stand up and cheer for an innocent young girl who's doing well, who's showing the entire country strength and resilience?"

The person driving the 18-wheeler that allegedly struck Coleman was identified as Partap Singh, who was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and immigration-related charges.

"I think when that little girl was standing up hugging and kissing her dad, that those Democrats, there was at least a part of them, the human part and their soul that wanted to stand up and cheer for that little girl. And all of them sat on their hands. And you have to ask yourself, why is that?" Vance also said.

"And the answer is because they know they don't answer to you, they answer to somebody else. They answer to people who have corrupted this country," he concluded. "They answer to the people who open the border. They answer the people who got rich off of illegal immigrant labor. We want you guys to get rich off of the labor of American citizens. We want American workers to get rich for working hard, not illegal aliens. And that, to me, is the fundamental difference between congressional leadership and congressional Democrats and the congressional Republicans under the leadership of this president."

