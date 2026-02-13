'I've Had It' podcast hosts fear Trump will be surpassed by more 'diabolical' successor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-hosts of the "I’ve Had It" podcast voiced concerns Friday that there may be a "diabolical" conservative politician on the horizon who is more effective and committed to the cause than President Donald Trump.

Trump’s second term in office has been marked by fierce debates about whether he has actually fulfilled the promises he made while on the campaign trail, ranging from his administration's handling of the Epstein files to failing to secure mass deportations or avoid another war in the Middle East. Such discrepancies have been a frequent topic mentioned by the same podcasters who have been said to have helped him win the 2024 election.

After criticizing multiple Democratic presidents for failing to prosecute their Republican predecessors, co-host Jennifer Welch said that she is focused on anticipating what comes after Trump.

"Trump is no spring chicken, and he’s a lame duck. So what is next?" she asked. "And that's why I'm so open-minded and analytical about my own political beliefs and the errors of my own ways. And I constantly want to be an evolving political thinker in this time, because the news is coming at us fast and in a devastating, violent way, daily. And I think that it is a time to lock in more than recede."

"Well, I think you're so right about that," co-host Angie "Pumps" Sullivan agreed. "And I worry not only about what comes after Trump, how much more diabolical — because Trump is dumb. He doesn't really care about policy, he doesn't care about people. He wants to make money and be on the, you know – he just wants to have his face everywhere. What comes after him?"

"They might be smarter," Pumps warned. "They might be even more diabolical and care about it like a Stephen Miller as the actual man in power. Then I worry about the youth, the people that are so used to Trump's theatrics and the lying. Like, what [are] their expectations of a politician?"

"It's going to incubate something worse," Welch said, suggesting Vice President JD Vance is a good example of someone who fits the bill. "There is something worse than Trump, and it's younger, and like you said, it's more diabolical."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and did not receive an immediate response.

