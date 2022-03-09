Rep. Gallagher blasts Biden admin for listening to John Kerry, 'the high priest of climate change'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., slammed President Biden's stance on energy, arguing he is "held hostage" by the "high priest of climate change John Kerry" as he endures growing calls to bolster domestic energy production. Gallagher joined "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday to discuss the White House approach to energy as they continue to pin blame on soaring gas prices on the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

MIKE GALLAGHER: If you add on to this absurdity with Russia, the fact that this administration is contemplating reviving the Iran deal, well, they may start to justify that by saying we need to bring Iranian crude onto the international market. Don't pay attention to the fact that they're the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. They're close to getting a nuclear weapon. And oh, by the way, they win in this deal, Russia wins and China wins in an Iran deal. It makes absolutely no sense, and a fatal flaw in their approach is that the administration is still being held hostage by the climate change lobby led by the high priest of climate change, John Kerry, and it's undermining our national security.

