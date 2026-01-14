Dem lawmaker sends warning to Kristi Noem that 'God will judge you' in fiery confrontation over ICE operations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., warned Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that "God will judge" her, and Democrats will remove her from office during a Capitol Hill news conference Wednesday.

"I represent communities in New Jersey that live in constant fear," McIver said. "Families too terrified to step outside, send their kids to school, go to the grocery store or take a trip to the doctor because of the harassment of ICE and Homeland Security. This isn’t about public safety, and it’s not public safety. It’s state-sponsored fear."

ICE has faced heightened criticism since the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week.

"And the fear people live — the fear that people feel is real and unwarranted. Families are being ripped apart. Americans are being brutalized," McIver said. "People are dying. People are dying in ICE custody. And the government is trying to stop anyone from conducting oversight of their brutality. And I know that firsthand."

McIver then referenced the shooting of Good, alleging misconduct by the federal agents.

"An ICE agent who reports to Kristi Noem shot and killed an American citizen in the street last week," McIver said. "Then, without a single one of the facts, Kristi Noem called Renee Nicole Good, the woman who ICE killed in her car, a domestic terrorist, before she even knew her name."

The New Jersey Democrat then addressed Noem directly, saying God would "judge" her.

"Let me speak directly to Secretary Noem today," McIver said. "You are terrible at doing your job. You are incompetent. You are shameless. But most of all, you are cruel. The American people do not want you. We do not want you. And we will do whatever we need to do to make sure you will not hold that post soon. God will judge you, and Democrats are going to remove you from an office that you never deserved to hold in the first place."

The Department of Homeland Security reported that ICE agents are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and Noem for comment.

